90 Day's Meisha Is 'Depleted of Hope' and Has 'No Idea What to Do' with Nicola

Meisha has her doubts about her relationship with Nicola.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Meisha confessed she was reeling from what she described as “the biggest fight” she and Nicola had “ever had” in their seven-year relationship.

“We’re not communicating the same way that we have been on the phone for many, many years and it seems like Nicola doesn't really care about my feelings,” the Minnesota native said of the night before. “I have no idea what to do and not only is that scary, but it's really sad. I just had to get out of that room right away. There are so many bad emotions in that room.”

She continued, “I'm like trying to remain hopeful. I'm looking for any little crack in the door that maybe this could be salvageable, but right now as it stands right now I'm feeling very depleted of hope.”

Meisha went outside to have a cup of coffee and reflect on her relationship and Nicola joined her moments later.

When he asked her if she felt “sad” due to the nature of their argument, she was more “confused” rather than down in the dumps. Nicola claimed he was more than committed to making their relationship work while a skeptical Meisha asked if he even knew what their problems were.

“You don't like [the] certain way I behave and I really want to work on it, Meisha, because I love you and I want this relationship to work out for us,” he said.

In a confessional interview, Nicola acknowledged lingering “tension” and said some of the problems the couple was experiencing stemmed from his behaviors and his “culture.”

“I am a little bit shy,” he admitted. “[In] the Middle East ... the relationships between men and women are more intimate. It's not in the public, and I think that's what maybe Meisha wants — the affection. So I think I need to start changing for Meisha.”

While she was “happy” Nicola came looking for her and approached her with a “different tone,” Meisha explained she still had her reservations about their relationship's long-term prospects.

“My fear is that you don't care about how I feel,” she said. “I don't even know if you're ever, like, listening, and the only reason I'm tolerating this is because I do know that Nicola that I've been talking to for almost seven years.”

She added, "That's the person I'm wondering ... 'Is that who it is? Or is this Nicola right here that doesn't really care?'"

Nicola apologized for how his actions had hurt her and shared that he felt he needed to “be more gentle” in his approach toward her. He began listing off the qualities that he loved most about Meisha, including her infectious laugh, her devotion to God and her “good heart.”

“You’re a beautiful woman, Meisha,” he affirmed. “I’m crazy about you, just be more patient with me.”

Meisha shared how she appreciated Nicola’s “tenderness” and felt like the couple could “get somewhere” if they maintained this open, honest communication. She also assured Nicola she wasn’t ready to give up on finding the same man who loved and cared for her over the phone for seven years in the real-world Nicola.

“Hearing Nicola say the reasons why he loves me, it certainly doesn't fix all of our problems at this point, but what it does is it kind of brings us back to center where we can take a deep breath and hopefully continue building,” she said in a confessional interview.

“I do love him, and I want to believe that we have a future together,” Meisha continued. “But we only have one week left, I have to start seeing a person who is loving and caring of me. That really is going to depend on Nicola having an ability and willingness to change a little bit.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.