90 Day's Meisha Drops an Ultimatum for Nicola: Engagement or Their Time Together 'Will Be Over'

Meisha is putting her foot down.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Meisha admitted she had a few concerns about how her needs were "not being heard or dealt with at all" in her relationship with Nicola.

Well into her first visit with Nicola in Israel, the former television broadcaster revealed she was having fun spending her time in the “holy land” though she described her overall experience as a “mixed bag.”

TLC

“I would like to meet his family,” Meisha told cameras of some of her relationship concerns. “I mean, it's been seven years and they don't know anything about me. We're thinking about spending our lives together. So that's not an outrageous request. I think that it's a very normal and it's a very healthy request.”

She continued, “And if he comes through with that, if that happens, then I could potentially start to feel a little bit better.”

While visiting the city of Haifa for the day, Meisha and Nicola hashed out some of the drama that unfolded in the last episode. The two sat down for a conversation when Nicola revealed that he had texted his brother in hopes of introducing her to his family and shared that Meisha was invited to his mother’s home.

“Since you came to Israel, the last 48 hours, you've been rushing me with my family. I'm taking stuff slow in life. You want everything rush, rush, rush,” Nicola explained before claiming that the couple had the rest of their lives to figure stuff out.

TLC

“But we don't know if we have our entire lives together,” Meisha replied, sharing her perspective. “We need to figure that out over the next two weeks.”

She added, “Because how could I think about the rest of my life with someone who I feel like I don't even think he listens to me? I don't even think he cares how I feel. You know what that would be like?”

Meisha then gave Nicola an ultimatum, claiming that their seven-year relationship would be over unless she returned to America engaged so the couple would not be “held captive in this space forever.”

Though Nicola agreed with her reasoning, he expressed shock over Meisha’s decision to cut ties if the trip didn’t end with a ring.

TLC

“Meisha never talks like that on the phone,” he said in a confessional. “She says that we are meant to be together, we will get married and nothing will separate us. We will go through all the obstacles. And it’s [the] first time that she's treating the relationship [this way].”

He noted, “I'm trying to listen to her, but I'm not going to change. I'm going to be the same person. So that makes me worry about our future because my goal is to [get] engaged to her, because I love her so much.”

The couple both agreed to “see what happens” as the trip progressed as Nicole let out a sigh.

Later into the night, the pair went out for drinks when they had a conversation about sin and ethics about going to nightclubs.

TLC

Despite her enthusiasm, Nicola admitted he didn’t like going out to bars and jokingly called it “hell” while giving her a 30-minute time limit. In a confessional, he shared that he was trying his best to “adapt” himself to Meisha’s interests after hearing her ultimatum.

Explaining that he had last visited a bar 20 years ago, Nicola claimed that he believed frequenting bars and nightclubs was a sin for a “devout Catholic.”

“It’s opposite from what the church teach and from who we are,” he explained. “But it’s OK to drink beer, it’s not a sin. But to go to nightclub, smoking cigarettes — that’s not us. That’s not Catholic.”

To Nicola’s surprise, Meisha revealed that she allows herself one cigarette to celebrate New Year's Eve. Although she tried to justify her actions, he rolled his eyes and said he didn’t like it and told cameras she had "worldly temptations" while he behaves “the opposite.”

TLC

Although Nicola doubled down on his beliefs that going to nightclubs was a “sin,” Meisha replied that she didn’t feel “guilt-ridden” or “ashamed” for stepping into a club.

Attempting to put an end to heavy conversations for the night, Meisha convinced Nicola to enter a club to dance for five minutes.

Despite his initial reservations, the Israel native showed off his moves and appeared to be having a good time.

“You’re having fun here,” Meisha laughed as he twirled her around. “I’m shocked! Five minutes ago you were acting like you didn’t have a groovy bone.”

“Seeing Nicole in this element does give me great hope and it leads me to believe that he cares enough to do things that will make me happy,” she admitted in a confessional. “There’s still a lot that I need to figure out to see if Nicola is someone I can spend forever with, but it is a huge relief seeing Nicola come out of his shell a little bit tonight and compromise.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.