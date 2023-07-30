90 Day's Jasmine Pooh-Poohs Gino's Wedding Ring Pick — by Wearing the One Her Ex Gave Her

Gino was on the receiving end of yet more digs from Jasmine, who interrupted a family birthday party to pointedly joke about faking orgasms

Published on July 30, 2023
Jasmine & Gino, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysJasmine has her sights set on a new ring — but Gino’s not buying it. 

On Sunday night’s episode, Jasmine used her sister’s birthday shopping trip to test a few rings in hopes of replacing the engagement band Gino gave her. In a joint confessional with Gino, she admitted she was not a huge fan of his ring but had come up with a solution. 

“It’s meaningful, but it’s not a ring that I would even buy for me, or for any other person,” she said, adding, “He promised to upgrade the ring, that never happened. Even before I lost the ring, sometimes I was wearing the previous ring from my previous marriage that was nicer.”

Jasmine & Gino, 90 Day Fiance

TLC

Gino said that attitude was “terrible.” Even though Jasmine wasn’t in love with her meaningful band, Gino wasn’t ready to drop any more money on her jewelry. “Change your attitude,” he told her. “I”m not ready to buy a ring today. You can buy it yourself.”

A fight ensued, and it became clear it wasn't about the ring at all — but about Jasmine's belief that Gino should pay for an immigration attorney. He wasn’t ready to cough up any money to get Jasmine to America. He called her “clueless” about the process — which Gino claimed he would complete all on his own.

“My ex wife was from Brazil and I brought here here on a K-1 Visa,” Gino said. “I know I can do it myself. I feel like Jasmine is kind of manipulating me, trying to convince me to buy her a ring right now, and that’s not what I came here for.”

The tension eventually subsided, at least for a little while.

Jasmine and Gino spent a laughter-filled day celebrating her younger sister’s 20th birthday. During the family outing, it almost seemed like tensions were rising again when Jasmine brought up their sex life. 

“When we have sex, I have never had an orgasm with you,” Jasmine said. “I fake it. I swear to God.” But she clarified that she was “just kidding” — and everybody had a good laugh. 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

