90 Day's Jasmine Tries to Remedy Gino's 'Robotic' Sex with a 'Dirty Dancing'-Style Workout (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Jasmine is hoping a dance lesson will fix her and Gino’s problems in the bedroom.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode the TLC series, Jasmine takes a hands-on approach to teaching Gino how to squat in the park.

“I don't work out very often anymore but this feels more like Dirty Dancing than exercising with Jasmine,” Gino admits. “In a way I like it but in a way you know I'm not one to be doing all this in public.”

Jasmine and Gino. TLC

After completing the exercise, she informs that it will “help you with body movements during intercourse because sometimes you're robotic” before thrusting her hips to show him. He responds, “No, I'm not. I'm like a wild beast.”

Gino’s technique in the bedroom wasn’t their only problem, Jasmine confesses, “You've been here long enough and we have only had sex once.”

“I understand but if we argue so much I just lose my desire. I'm just gonna be honest,” he replies.

Jasmine and Gino. TLC

However, she presses him about their lack of sex, saying, “Sometimes you know there are occasions in which we're happy, we haven’t argued and you still don't don't want to touch me, you get mad. I'm willing to do anything. I love you. Do you have any sexual fantasies? Like you tie me up?”

After he refuses to answer, she adds, “What would you like to try?”

Gino is adamant that his intimacy issues stem from the couple's volatility, so he issues an ultimatum: "I told you how we can get there. We argue on a daily basis. It’s gotta stop."

“How long do I need not to argue before we have sex?” asks Jasmine. He responds, “I don't know. I can't put timing on it, it just has to feel right, you know?”

Jasmine and Gino on 90 Day Fiance. TLC (2)

In a confessional, Jasmine admits that she is upset that she doesn’t feel her love is being returned.



“It's so frustrating that I'm really trying to work on our relationship but I don't get anything in return,” she says. “I know that I have my issues. I lose my temper. I'm a jealous, insecure person. But I really need to feel like my partner loves me, even with all my flaws. And I don't feel like that and I don’t like it.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

