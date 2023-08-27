90 Day: Jasmine Threatens to 'Go F--- My Ex' After Her Biggest Fight Yet with Gino

Jasmine and Gino’s bickering has taken a turn for the explosive on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

In one of the volatile fiancés' biggest fights yet, Jasmine hurled some words she’d never be able to take back — going so far as threatening to head out of their shared home to go sleep with her ex.

On Sunday night’s episode, the couple fought about finances, with Gino calling Jasmine selfish. She wanted to stay in her $3,000 a month apartment because she was “sick of moving,” but Gino — who had been funding the rental — wanted to cut down on costs.

“I know that he could afford it," said Jasmine, "so paying for the apartment until [my] visa comes through shouldn’t be an issue. But for me, it is not just about the apartment. Gino has had so many opportunities to show me that I am his priority.”

Jamine also hoped Gino would “hire an immigration lawyer for our K-1 visa [and] pay for this apartment so I can stay here while we wait for the K-1 visa, but he won't do any of that and I'm sick of it.”



The conflict peaked when Gino told Jasmine she sounded “a little spoiled,” prompting her to scream at him and finally storm out.

The argument was nowhere near finished, though, and later in the episode saw Jasmine sobbing that Gino's behavior earlier confirmed hear fears she couldn’t fully trust him to take care of her financially once she moved to America. Gino was having none of that, calling her claim “bulls---.”

Things then got even more heated in a joint confessional as Jasmine claimed she should be the “most important thing in Gino’s life” — more than finances or family.

“Well, I would say that’s a tie,” he replied. Gino acknowledged that he sees Jasmine and his family as equals until after marriage.

“F--- marriage,” Jasmine screamed.

Jasmine kept at it while the pair got up from their interview. “F--- your family. Your family is trash," she said. "I’m gonna go and f--- my ex that knows how to f--- me. He’s the best man that I have ever had, and I’m going back to him. He is the most important person in my life.”

Gino shot back, “Go back to him!”

It's unclear whether Jasmine’s next words were a dig or a real confession, but either way she proceeded to tell Gino that she had been holding on to an intimate video filmed just “one month ago” with her ex Dane — who just happens to be their current neighbor.

Gino had the last word, calling Jasmine a “f---ing whore.”

Jasmine and Gino’s relationship seemed to be hanging on by a thread as the episode ended and they parted, seething in anger.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

