90 Day: Jasmine Tells Gino 'We Are No Longer Engaged' After Explosive Prenup Fight

Gino's frustrations grew as he stated Jasmine treats his "retirement money like cash" before even moving to America

By
Published on June 25, 2023 10:02PM EDT
90 Day Fiancee, Gino and Jasmine
Photo:

TLC

The end may be in sight for Jasmine and Gino on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

On Sunday night’s episode, Jasmine declared their engagement over after he proposed a prenup. Entering the conversation, Gino was nervous Jasmine would “explode” — and he certainly wasn’t wrong. The woman screamed and cried at the introduction of a legally binding financial agreement, and explained she couldn’t comprehend why Gino thought they’d divorce. 

Over dinner, Gino shared his thoughts on why a prenup could be good for them, including financial security for both parties.  Still, Jasmine wasn’t having it.

“I’m just taking it out,” she said while she took her engagement ring off. “And we are no longer engaged.”

She then added, “From the bottom of my heart, f— you.”

Gino and Jasmine, 90 Day Fiance

TLC (2)

Later at home, Jasmine tore up the prenup in front of Gino and demanded he leave her house. He didn’t — hoping the pair would be able to talk things through, even in the heightened emotions.

It all came after Gino expressed concerns that Jasmine uses his money without thought. “She knows I have some money saved. That’s the problem,” he told cameras. “She thinks she can grab my retirement money like it’s cash and start spending it.”

Gino is currently spending $3,000 a month for her to live in a luxury apartment complex. Their latest conversation saw Jasmine say she won’t change her way in America — even if that means spending $3,500 of Gino’s money on hair extensions. 

“Once I’m in Michigan, I’m gonna be your wife,” she told Gino.

“It’s not gonna be, like, me paying for all of these things.” Gino responded with a laugh. 

Jasmine explained to cameras that because she’s moving away from her home in Panama, she’s “not going to sacrifice my quality of life once I move to the United States.” 

The financial stress has led to one of Gino and Jasmine’s biggest problems — a dull sex life due to Gino’s inability to feel attracted to Jasmine when she’s so flippant with his funds. 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

