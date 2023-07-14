90 Day's Jasmine Tells Gino She Still Has Her Ex on the Brain: 'If Our Sex Was Better, I'd Fantasize About Us'

All of Jasmine’s secrets about her ex are coming out on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Sunday night’s episode shows Jasmine using her past sex life as ammo in her latest argument with Gino, and admitting her ex lives in their building.

The clip opens with Gino saying he never would have agreed to pay $3,000 a month for their lavish apartment unit if he knew Jasmine’s ex was their neighbor.

Gino’s line of questioning reveals Jasmine and her ex, Dane, did have a “friends with benefits” arrangement after they broke up, but she denies having any intimacy with Dane once she began dating Gino.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Jasmine says. “It’s not that I’m in love with him. It’s not that I’m attracted to him. But since when I wanna have sex with you, you’re never in the mood, you don’t want me —”

Gino cut his fiancée off. “No, it’s ‘cause you argue with me all the f---ing time,” he says.

But Jasmine makes her point: “You reject me all the f---ing time. You are unlocking new levels of insecurities in my life.”

To maintain her sense of self, Jasmine admits she does fantasize about Dane instead of Gino. “Do I think about having sex with him? Just think about it? It’s not that I fantasize about me doing it, but I remember how it was like having sex with him.”

Gino calls the revelation “very, very low,” and Jasmine twists the knife. “If our sexual acts were better, I would fantasize about us," she says.

Though Jasmine swears she hasn’t been intimate with Dane — or even considered it — Gino considers this line of thinking cheating. And since Jasmine is still in touch with her ex, and lives in close proximity, it’s an offense Gino isn’t sure he can get over.

“Cheating to her is even speaking to someone,” he tells cameras. “If I spoke to my ex, she would blow a fit, a gasket. Here she is, talking to her ex, fantasizing about him, physically seeing him, moved into the same building he’s in. I’m losing my trust — and how are we supposed to get married without trust?”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

