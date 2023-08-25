90 Day: Jasmine Lashes Out at Gino and Calls Him 'Trash' After He Criticizes Her 'Spoiled' Demands (Exclusive)

Jasmine and Gino are at odds once again.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, things reach a boiling point with the couple when Jasmine insists Gino pays her rent until her K-1 visa is approved.

“If I'm not gonna have my man like, will you then at least be willing to help me pay for this apartment?” she asks, telling her partner that she’s “sick and tired of moving” as it brings her “so much stress, sadness, misery.”

Gino on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. TLC

“But this is the best of the best,” Gino notes, before asking if Jasmine could find an apartment for $1,500 or $2,000 instead.

The Panama native replies with a simple no and shares her disappointment in a conversation with cameras.

“I know that he could afford it so paying for the apartment until the visa comes through shouldn’t be an issue,” she explains. “But for me, it is not just about the apartment. Gino has had so many opportunities to show me that I am his priority.”

Jasmine adds, “Like hire an immigration lawyer for our K-1 visa, pay for this apartment so I can stay here while we wait for the K-1 visa, but he won't do any of that and I'm sick of it.”

Jasmine on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. TLC

Gino continues to offer other housing accommodations in areas that are more affordable, but when Jasmine refuses to make any compromises, he tells her, “You sound a little spoiled.”

“I’ve been so good to you,” she responds, her volume ratcheting up. “But I’m a little spoiled just for asking for a decent place?"

Jasmine claims that when she met Gino, he had “money for sugar babies” and was paying “$300 for dates.” She adds that he gave money to his ex for trips to theme parks like Disneyland and Legoland.

“For one week's vacation, you pay more than what I’m begging you for one month for me to live in a comfortable place,” she says.

Jasmine and Gino on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. TLC

Gino fires back, saying that the two instances were not comparable. The couple then goes back and forth, calling each other “trash.” Things escalate further when Jasmine gets up to remove Gino’s clothes from the closet and demands he leaves.

He returns the favor and throws her belongings to the ground, which prompts her to exit the room and scream, “Get out of my f---ing way!” as she slams the door.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

