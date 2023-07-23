90 Day's Jasmine Is 'Miserable' with Gino After He 'Gags' at Her 'Private Parts', She Says in Couples Therapy

Gino admitted his visit to Panama has been “rough”, but denied having a negative response to Jasmine’s naked body — as she cried about his continued rejection

By
Published on July 23, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
Photo:

TLC

It’s couple’s therapy time for Gino and Jasmine on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Sunday night’s episode saw the hotheaded couple seeking outside help for their constant fights — and their lackluster sex life. Gino entered with anger on the brain, while Jasmine’s goal was to talk through his apparent lack of attraction to her. It’s led to a “miserable” time together for pair, whose passion for each other is waning on the daily.

The issues have circled all season: Jasmine wants sex, but Gino won’t give in when the pair are fighting. Until the arguments cease, they’ll remain in a sex drought — and it’s starting to get to Jasmine’s self-esteem. 

90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.

TLC

Jasmine told the therapist that Gino “gagged” the last time she tried to initiate sex and now, it makes her think less of her body. “He has made comments about my private parts,” Jasmine told the therapist. “A few days ago, he was taking a shower, and I wanted to be sexy. I was, like, showing him my body and he was gagging.”

Gino denied ever gagging at Jasmine but did admit he wasn’t up for her advances. “I was trying to talk to you, and you’re showing me your private parts. I’m saying, ‘Jasmine, let me talk to you,’” he said.

Jasmine erupted in tears, saying, “I don’t take rejection easily, and you make me feel rejected, and you make me feel ugly. All I want is love.”

Their problem plays out in front of the therapist when Jasmine says throughout their relationship, Gino has been the worst sex partner she’s ever had. Jasmine states she’s just trying to be honest, while Gino calls back to past hurtful comments. “These are the comments where I really don’t have any desire to be with her when I hear stuff like that. Period,” he said.

Gino also brought up Dane, Jasmine’s ex-boyfriend-turned-friend (and neighbor) as a source of his soured attraction. However, again, Jasmine stated he’s just a friend — and Gino shouldn’t take it so seriously.

In a conversation with the cameras, Gino admits his entire trip to Panama has been “rough” as he and Jasmine can’t seem to get on the same page. 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

