90 Day: Jasmine Erodes Gino's Trust by Banning Ex Meetups 'Over My Dead Body' and Leaning into Sex Toy Talk

Things are getting rocky between Jasmine and Gino on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

In Sunday’s episode, the pair struggled with trust issues and lack of transparency. Jasmine, feeling the need to get “space,” told her fiancé she needed to go run errands — but instead, she went to the park to video chat and vent with her neighbor Dane — who just happens to be her ex-boyfriend (and Gino has no idea).

Jasmine confided her frustrations in Dane, claiming that she and Gino had already had “very ugly arguments” since he arrived in Panama only a week ago. She admitted that her fiancé didn’t want to have sex with her. She also shared that he drew up a prenuptial agreement after a heated argument — though he did later retract it and apologize.

“I just want to be loved,” Jasmine cried to her ex. "But in, like, a healthy way."

Dane comforted her and told her she deserved to be with someone who was just as “confident” as her. This made her even more emotional as she despaired that Gino should have been the one to comfort her and not her ex.

Jasmine on "90 Day". TLC

When a producer questioned whether Jasmine would be OK with Gino meeting with one of his exes like this, she put her foot down.

“Over my dead body!” she responded.

She insisted that her position was "not being a hypocrite" because she was more "trustworthy" and "mature" than her fiancé.

“I’m more trustworthy than he is," she said. "I can separate a romantic relationship from a friendship. I have enough maturity to do so. But Gino doesn’t.”



TLC (2)

Later, Gino went salsa dancing with Jasmine and her friends, hoping to make a good impression. But things turned awkward when one of Jasmine’s friends asked if she and Gino had used the “butt plugs” she gifted her.

Jasmine told her friend that she hadn't told her fiancé about the sex toys yet. She then asked Gino if he had ever used sex toys with anyone else in the past. He grew uncomfortable, simply saying “no” and asking to change the subject.

Things continued to go downhill for the couple when Gino confronted Jasmine in front of her friends about lying and talking to her ex. When one of her friends casually questioned how the two maintain a long-distance relationship and asked if he'd ever cheated, he said he would "never" before acknowledging his doubts about Jasmine.

“I hope she’d never cheat on me,” he said. “Because today she was talking to some guy.”

Gino later expressed his frustrations — and worries — about the situation in a separate interview.

“Imagine what Jasmine would do if I told her I was friends with my ex. She would blow a nut,” he said. “So the fact that Jasmine’s ex is in her life and she’s hiding it behind my back, that’s a big red flag to me.”

He added uneasily, “Something’s going on.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.