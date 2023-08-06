90 Day: Jasmine and 'Master' Gino Break Their Sex Drought with Whips and Cuffs

As Gino was excited to spend a "super romantic night" with Jasmine on Sunday's '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days', she wanted to "take it to the next level" with spicy sex toys

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023
90 Day Jasmine and Gino
90 Day Jasmine and Gino. Photo:

TLC

Jasmine and Gino turned up the heat on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

As the couple kicked off their vacation on Sunday night’s episode, Gino was ready for a “super romantic” evening, but Jasmine had other plans — and a few tricks up her sleeve.

Gino offered her wine, which she happily accepted, declaring, “Let’s set up the mood.” She complimented him on his “sexy” robe and said she wanted "to know what is underneath." She then invited him to sit next to her on the bed. 

“I have something to show you,” she said coyly. “But you have to wait for me here.” She got up and disappeared into the closet.

“I’m proud of Gino because after counseling, you know, he’s like, so into having a super romantic night. But I wanna take it to the next level. And I’m just crossing my fingers that I have a positive reaction from him,” she said in an interview.

Jasmine and Gino
Jasmine and Gino.

TLC

After a moment, she stepped out of the closet wearing a towel and boots.

“I’m like a gift,” she told Gino. “Unwrap me.” 

Gino proceeded to “unwrap” her, revealing pink lingerie. “Wow! I get all of this?” he responded to the outfit giddily. “Hot! Sexy!”

But that wasn’t all. Jasmine invited him to reach into a bag, which held several more “gifts.” He pulled out handcuffs and whips. Jasmine urged him to use on her, and Gino was delighted to take part in the role play, tying her mouth up and standing behind her with a whip.

“Come to Daddy,” he teased, spanking her. “You’ve been a bad, bad girl.you know you deserve this. You will do as I say, won’t you?” Jasmine giggled and responded, “Yes, master.”

Later, Jasmine told producers she was pleasantly surprised by how the evening had turned out. “I never thought of Gino enjoying this this much,” she shared. “Tonight, I feel the most desired, beautiful woman on earth. This is our night.”

90 Day Jasmine and Gino
90 Day Jasmine.

TLC

The next morning, the couple went horseback riding. Although this was a brand-new activity for Gino, he felt energized and ready to embrace the challenge after the eventful night they had shared.

“I’ve never been horseback riding before,” he said with a smile. “But after last night, you know, pulling out the whips and chains with Jasmine, it was so fun and exciting and I felt, like, so in control.”

“So today I’m feeling pretty sexy and strong on the horse,” he added.

Jasmine was also in a good mood, telling Gino, “You’re my cowboy, baby.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

