90 Day's Jasmine Says Fiancé Gino 'Ruined My Career' After Nude Photo Scandal Got Her 'Banned from Teaching'

The couple's roller coaster romance has been full of complications, including explosive arguments, a sugar daddy/baby dynamic, reverse revenge porn and a next-door neighbor who happens to be her ex

By
Published on June 4, 2023 10:04 PM
Gino and Jasmine, 90 Day Fiance
Photo:

TLC (2)

Jasmine is still recovering from a devastating turn of events on last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

While meeting with her ex-boyfriend, Jasmine said she’d been “banned from teaching” after her current fiancé Gino sent nude photos of her to another woman. 

On the premiere episode of season 6, Jasmine recounted the time Gino sent her explicit pics to his ex. Though Gino had no malicious intent — and was only hoping to make his former flame jealous — it took a huge toll on Jasmine’s professional life. 

“That information was spread among schools, and I was, like, banned from teaching,” she said. “He ruined my career.”

For Jasmine, unemployment wasn’t just a financial issue. “Losing my job was a big low for me because being a teacher was a huge part of my identity,” Jasmine said in a confessional interview. “Now, without livelihood and just me waiting for this visa, I feel like I totally depend on Gino, and that really makes me feel stuck.”

Last season, viewers saw it all unfold. Gino first denied sending the photos at all, saying, “No, I'm sorry, I did not do that. That's for darn sure I didn't do that."

Once Jasmine produced proof, he change his tune. “This was like — that was rubbing it in to her, yes," he said of his ex. "Yes. But that's the only time I ever did that. I was showing her like, 'Look how hot my girlfriend is!'"

Jasmine declared their trust was broken — and it seemed uncertain if it would ever fully be restored. Still, the couple was waiting for approval of Jasmine’s K-1 Visa so she could move to the U.S. and marry Gino. 

Though they’d already had some major hiccups in their relationship, Jasmine and Gino still got engaged — in fact, she'd accepted his proposal after the nude photo scandal. That said, they still had some issues to work out. On Sunday’s episode, Jasmine specifically cited intimate struggled, including Gino finding it difficult to achieve sexual satisfaction, which he blamed on their frequent arguments. 

There was also a financial component, with Jasmine often demanding Gino spend his money on luxury items for her. The most recent was her swanky new apartment for which Gino had been paying the rent. What he didn’t know, however, was that Jasmine’s most recent ex-boyfriend was their new neighbor. 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.




