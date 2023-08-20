90 Day: Jasmine Calls Gino 'Crazy and Delusional' After He Tells Her She's 'Looking' Pregnant Just Days After Sex

Jasmine and Gino are facing a new hurdle on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Things initially began positively for the couple on Sunday's episode — they were refreshed from a much-needed, relaxing weekend trip, which they spent "collecting good memories" and having passionate sex.

"Our sexual life was struggling a lot," Jasmine, 36, admitted in a joint interview. "But since this trip, he has been able to reach the climax each time we're together. And that means a lot to me, as a woman."

"Our relationship outside of the bedroom has a great impact on our relationship inside the bedroom," Gino, 52, chimed in. "So I feel more hopeful in the future it'll get better and better."

The two of them went on a walk and discussed their "really great" weekend. Gino jokingly asked Jasmine if she thought she was pregnant, grabbing her stomach and saying, "You're kinda looking like it."

In a solo interview, he expressed his desire to have children with Jasmine, who is already a mother to two sons. The couple also revealed that they aren't currently using any form of protection.

"When I think about my future with Jasmine, having a kid is really important to me," Gino told producers. "We have spoken before about having a child of our own. I thought Jasmine was ready when I first met her, but she was taking birth control pills because she wanted us to be on good common ground before we have kids."

"But now that we've grown closer, we have a stronger bond," he added. "I think we're both ready."

Although Gino was eager to discuss the possibility of having children together, Jasmine wasn't quite on the same page as him. She explained to Gino that, while she likes "the idea" of having a baby, she also has to consider the "reality" of the situation.

"Like, I have kids — I know what it takes," she said. "It's a beautiful experience. You love them more than your own life. But it's not easy, baby. And trust me, if you don't have a very strong relationship, kids are gonna make things worse. Because they put a lot of pressure into our relationship."

Gino was "completely confused" by her response, having thought they were on the same page about a baby.

He vented to producers, "It felt like Jasmine and I finally turned a corner in a lot of ways. But if Jasmine tells me that she doesn't want children ... I feel like everything we've built up to this point could fall apart."

Later in the episode, Jasmine questioned if the two of them would make good parents at this point in their relationship. She also brought up concerns about both of them getting older, with Gino planning on retiring soon. Plus, there's the distance to consider — he's from Michigan while she currently resides in Panama City.

"He's having these super high expectations," she shared in an interview. "But it's hard for me to imagine relying on Gino's family. Especially when he is not even sure deep in his heart that they like me. And on top of that, it's gonna be very difficult to move to Michigan and then bring my kids."

"So to be thinking about having babies at this moment feels crazy and delusional," she continued. "I believe that Gino deserves to have his own kids. But I don't really know if I will ever feel prepared to have a kid with Gino. And that's the part that really scares me."

Jasmine then asked him if he would still stay with her if, hypothetically, she were to tell him she doesn't want a baby at all. But this seemed to be a potential dealbreaker for Gino, who admitted that he could "survive" not having a child, but he wouldn't be happy.

When he questioned why she didn't tell him about this up until now, Jasmine said she was "afraid" he might leave her if she was honest about her concerns. Gino responded that he wouldn't have left her, but still expressed frustration at her not being more up front.

"I thought we were on the same page," he sighed. "We're clearly not."

In a confessional, Gino called the situation "difficult." He called Jasmine the "love of my life," but admitted, "I don't know if I can be complete without having a child."

"It's disappointing," he added. "All I can do is hope that once Jasmine comes to the USA, she will change her mind."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

