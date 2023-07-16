90 Day: Jasmine Calls Gino Boring — Maybe Because He's Too Fascinated by the Panama Canal to Dote on Her

Date time for Jasmine and Gino on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days doesn't always equal romance.

In Sunday's episode of the TLC series, a day trip to see the Panama Canal captivated Gino and angered Jasmine when he didn’t give her his full attention. As the couple took in the engineering feat (an absolutely enthralling piece of history in Gino's eyes), Jasmine decided to start a conversation about communication.

While standing in the crowded viewing area, Jasmine chatted about the design of the locks. When Gino ignored her comment to keep ogling at the infrastructure, she brought up that in her past marriage, “One of our biggest struggles was communication.”

Gino shot back, “Well, I was with my ex wife and we never had any issues. We didn’t argue. We got along.”

Jasmine’s explanation? “Because you were a boring relationship.”

TLC

Gino wasn’t particularly interested in having a deep conversation at that moment — not when the iconic canal was right next to them. He asked Jasmine if he could enjoy the moment and speak later — but of course that didn’t go over well. “This is how you pay me back for bringing you here to see the Panama Canal?” she asked.

It became clear that Gino’s mind was somewhere else — and the canal was merely a distraction. He was still thinking about Dane, Jasmine’s “friend” he’d recently learned was actually her too-close-for-comfort ex-boyfriend.

Another part of the episode saw trust between the couple shatter when Gino learned Jasmine was still in touch with — and fantasizing about — Dane.

Worst of all, Dane was their neighbor, which surely wouldn't make the tempestuous couple's engagement any easier as time went on.

“If I spoke to my ex, she would blow a fit, a gasket,” Gino said. “Here she is, talking to her ex, fantasizing about him, physically seeing him, moved into the same building he’s in.”

He continued, “I’m losing my trust — and how are we supposed to get married without trust?”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

