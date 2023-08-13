90 Day: Gino Waffles Ahead of Looming Fight After His Family Calls Jasmine a 'Gold Digger'

Even though Jasmine told Gino she was "scared of losing you because of your family," he stumbled over who to defend

August 13, 2023
Jasmine is skeptical about where Gino’s true loyalties will lie.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino and Jasmine got on the phone with his cousin Dana, who accused the Panama native of using him for money when he left a comment on her Instagram post. 

Before the call, Jasmine told the cameras that she felt “anxious” about the confrontation as she wanted Gino’s family to like her. 

“I know that Gino’s family is important to him,” she said. “But at the same time, if he attacks me, then Gino is gonna be in the middle of a war. It's very hard for me to control my mouth.”

Jasmine and Gino.

When Dana answered the phone, he tried to explain his intentions behind the “hurtful” comment, claiming that he had a moment of doubt about Jasmine’s love for Gino. He noted how Jasmine was “getting some benefits” from dating him and “living your best life” with the frequent spa treatments she posted online. 

Jasmine grew tired of the speculation and confronted his accusations. 

“I don’t mean to be rude,” she interjected, adding. “The only person I have to prove my love is real is to Gino.”

She continued, “Yes, we have arguments, but Gino is a grown a-- man. He [doesn’t] need babysitters, and anything that he has given me has come from his heart and because he wants to. So I'm so sick and tired of the accusations. You know, it's not like Gino is  an innocent baby and I'm like the bad bitch.”

Jasmine.

Dana defended himself and claimed that he had no intentions of putting her through an “interrogation.”

“I didn't mean anything bad and it's none of my business,” he said. “You guys do what you want.”

In a confessional interview, Jasmine admitted that Dana’s apology didn’t seem “sincere,” explaining that, “he's just saying it because Gino is there but the way he really feels about me is that I'm an opportunist and a gold digger.”

With Jasmine and Dana unable to come to an understanding, Gino opened up about his own worries about whether or not his intended would get along with his family in his own interview. 

“I just want Jasmine to understand that my family is very important to me and now that she's about to move to Michigan with me, I just want them to get along,” he continued. “Because I don't want to be in a situation where I have to choose between my family and Jasmine. That would be devastating.”

Later in the day, Gino finally confronted Jasmine about the comments she’s previously made about how his family is too “involved” in his life and explained how important they were to him.

She acknowledged that she could be nicer when approaching tough subjects, and noted her “anxiety” and her “anger issues” were “hard to handle.”

Jasmine proposed a hypothetical and asked Gino how he would proceed if his family shared that he hated her. When he was unable to give her a definitive answer and claimed he would “have to see what happened” she couldn't help but break down in tears. 

“I’m just scared of losing you because of your family,” she said. “I haven't even made it to the United States and I just managed to make your family hate me.”

In a conversation with cameras, Jasmine admitted that she tends to lash out whenever she’s felt “insecure or threatened by people.” She shared that she uses a “shield” as a defense mechanism and tries to hurt people more than they’ve hurt her. 

“It is a cycle that I'm trying to break because that's sabotaging my relationship with Gino because of my insecurities [and] is not doing any good to my life,” she said.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

