90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day’s Gino just changed the whole dynamic of his relationship with Jasmine... maybe for the worse.

The American man proposed the idea of a prenup to his fiancée while visiting her in Panama — and to say the scene is dramatic is an understatement. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Jasmine explodes when Gino reveals what he’s hoping for in terms of financial security.

At the start of the video, Gino tells cameras he’s proposing the prenup because he’s always had doubts when it comes to Jasmine’s “temper.” Already crying, his fiancée enters the room with anger when she hears the conversation. Gino convinces Jasmine to hear his plan.

TLC (2)

The prenup would state: if Gino initiates a divorce, Jasmine gets substantial compensation. If she initiates it, she doesn’t get much. Though Gino attempts to express the design is to “protect Jasmine,” she takes the papers in her hands and rips them to shreds.

To Jasmine, that’s the final straw. She tells Gino to “take your things and get out of my house,” shortly after he arrived in Panama. “All of my demons come out because of you,” Jasmine says. “I get along, even with my exes, better than you. They are better people.”

And she doesn’t stop there. Jasmine aims at Gino’s manhood next. “I feel more attracted to my ex even than to f--- you,” she says. “And he’s better looking than you, and he has even more money than you, and he’s young and he doesn’t have sex problems like you do.”

Jasmine and Gino have been engaged since last season of the 90 Day spinoff. In recent episodes, Jasmine told her friends she wanted Gino to write a will leaving everything in her name in order to feel secure enough to leave her life in Panama to move to America with Gino as her only friend and support system.

Obviously, Gino has been on a completely different page, questioning their financial stability. Gino has often expressed concern at not only Jasmine’s spending habits, but also at her demanding nature. Leading up to this conversation, he'd been shelling out $3,000 a month for a luxury apartment unit — all the while unaware that they've been living near Jasmine’s ex.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

