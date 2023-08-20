90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Dempsey and Statler are finding a middle ground after their Valentine’s Day gone wrong.

During Sunday night’s episode, the couple had a heart-to-heart chat that got their relationship back on track. A quick refresher: last week, Statler set up a romantic scavenger hunt and said “I love you” to Dempsey. And though Dempsey reciprocated those three little words, things soured immediately after when Statler told Dempsey she wanted to move in with her — which Dempsey considered way "too soon."

After Dempsey returned from a long day of work, she sat down with a nervous Statler to discuss the state of their relationship and the pace of their love story. Dempsey expressed concern that Statler was planning to see her ex-girlfriend in England, while Statler maintained that her connection with Dempsey was all she had on her mind. Statler also clarified that nothing would happen with her ex and that Dempsey had her whole heart.

TLC

The women also spoke about Statler’s wish to move in as Statler questioned how their relationship would flourish if she remained across the world. “I just think it’s probably gonna be a little too much for us both,” Dempsey said. Statler denied it would be “too much” for her, telling Dempsey: “That’s all well and good, enjoy the moment, but is this going nowhere? I don’t want to waste my time.”

“If I don’t move here, then it’s going at the pace of a dead snail,” she said. Dempsey reminded Statler that “relationships are a gradual thing,” and they shouldn’t be so keen to rush it.

Despite the differences in opinion, the women found common ground. Statler and Dempsey agreed to keep focusing on each other and to take things at their own pace.

Giving Dempsey a little more insight about what was driving her to move so quickly, Statler opened up about her emotional pain over being adopted.

“I think Statler really wants to be loved and accepted, and there’s nothing wrong with wanting to have a healthy, happy relationship,” Dempsey said. “Given her past of being adopted, she probably fantasized her whole life about what her life could have been like with her birth parents. I just worry that with relationships, she still has that mindset of, 'Let’s do this right away, and let’s have our fairy tale right now.' She just wants it instantly because it’s all she’s ever dreamed of.”

All this took place after Statler’s friend warned her she might be coming on too strong. “It’s a lot for one Valentine’s Day. Saying ‘I love you’ is already a lot, and then to add all of that on top of it, it kind of takes away from the moment,” the friend told Statler via Zoom. Later she added, “You don’t want to scare her into running away from something that could be really real.”



90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

