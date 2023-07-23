90 Day’s Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties'

While meeting for the first time, Stalter was adamant that "it's all about the sex" and Dempsey worried about Statler's sexual preferences, including the use of whips and chains

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 10:00PM EDT
"90 Day" Dempsey and Statler. Photo:

tlc

Dempsey and Statler are dealing with some key differences on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

On Sunday night’s episode, the girlfriends shared their first kiss and had sex for the first time. Although Dempsey said that being intimate “brought us closer,” she also couldn’t help but feel insecure in the bedroom compared to “experienced” Statler

To start off, Statler told producers, “We have had our first kiss. And it was… not great. It was really awkward. I think I got teeth mostly.”

Dempsey and Statler.

tlc

“Last night, I was quite happy to actually just spoon and go to sleep,” Dempsey told producers. “Normally I do take things slower, but we had our first kiss and we kissed some more, and then one thing led to another. I could feel the connection between us. And we’ve been on this whole buildup of seven months, so I just thought, ‘Why not?’”

While laying in bed the morning after their first time, Statler was eager to discuss sex. “Your p---- tastes like heaven — it must be your vegan diet,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been with a vegan. That’s the advertisement vegans need.”

She also brought up waxing, asking, “Was yours waxed? Cause yours was so smooth. Can I just feel it again?”

“Enough of the sex talk,” Dempsey eventually said, laughing awkwardly.

“It’s all about the sex, isn’t it?” Statler responded.

That’s when things began to get complicated for the couple. Although Dempsey said she was “glad” the sex happened, it also made her feel insecure about their different levels of experience.

“I think it brought us closer,” Dempsey said. “But when we were having sex, I felt a little bit insecure that Statler’s more experienced in the bedroom than I am.”

"90 Day" Dempsey.

tlc

“She’s been to, like, sex parties,” she added. “And she likes the ‘whipping’ and the ‘chains,’ and that’s not something I’ve ever done before. And I just worry she might not wanna be with me if her needs are not being met.”

The two of them then ate breakfast in bed together and discussed their upcoming plans to visit the farm in Darlington, England where Dempsey lives. The girlfriends hail from pretty different backgrounds as Statler resides in Irving, Texas.

"This is gonna be an experience,” Statler said. “But I’m looking forward to it.”

Dempsey acknowledged that they come from “different places.” Later, she told producers, “I’m worried that Statler’s not gonna adjust to my way of living. Because I’m like, pretty much off-grid living.”

Her fears weren’t unwarranted. Statler had plenty of worries as well.

“I’m anxious to stay at her place,” she admitted. “I’m nervous. I’m feeling unexcited. I’m not sure [of]  the circumstances that are going to be awaiting me… I’m concerned about space, I’m concerned about sanitation, and it’s gonna be cold. And that I’m just not gonna be comfortable there.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

