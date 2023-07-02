90 Day: David Struggles with Culture Shock — and Panic — Meeting Sheila in the Philippines

David is finally in the Philippines with his love, Sheila, on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days!

So far, Sheila appears to be the only beauty David sees in the new country. The deaf man was immediately met with struggles — some to do with his lack of hearing, and others just because his new environment was very different from his American life.

After meeting at the airport, Sheila and David sat in heavy traffic on the way into the city. This was David’s first red flag about Sheila’s home city. He called out the motorbikes in a conversation with cameras.

“I didn’t want to hit anyone,” David said in American Sign Language. “It was really scary. I was panicked.”

TLC

The panic set in and didn’t seem to ease up. Next, the pair stopped at a restaurant to grab dinner, but David wasn’t thrilled with the sanitary conditions of the establishment.

Things got even worse when he asked to use the restaurant bathroom, and the facilities were broken. Sheila led her boyfriend outside and directed him to a corner behind the building where he could urinate — in public.

“This is not how I pictured our first day together,” David said. “Yes, it’s embarrassing. But it was an emergency. I did finally get to go pee. Pooping was another story.”

Finally arriving at the hotel, David pushed two twin beds together for the loving couple, but was met with a few more jump scares — including a crumbling wall and some kind of creepy crawler insect, which David quickly smashed with his foot.

Despite the hardships of the day, and David’s culture shock, he snuggled up with Sheila to ease his mind. In that moment, it seemed all of David’s stress was worth it, as he finally got to be up close and personal with the woman he loves.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

