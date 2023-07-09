90 Day's David Is on a Completely Different Page from Sheila the Morning After His 'Banana' Found Her 'Donut'

If music be the food of love, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' David and Sheila are not exactly striking the right chords — or culinary metaphors...

On Sunday’s episode of the TLC series, the pair got intimate for the first time ever, though Sheila confessed that there were parts of the act that were less than “comfortable.”

After the couple woke up and spent their first morning together, David — who'd waited two years to be with Sheila — described the experience in a solo interview by simply saying, “Wow.”

“It was our first night starting to be intimate with each other. It was definitely awkward at first, but we were in sync pretty quickly after that,” David began.

That's when David, who is Deaf, began to share graphic details about their encounter using his hands as part of a rather explicit description of his "banana" and her "donut."

"I was very horny," he explained.

TLC

While lounging in bed, David asked Sheila if she felt “good” about their first experience together as a couple.



“I [did] not feel comfortable last night,” she confessed, revealing that it had been a while since she had been intimate with anyone. “That’s why it’s still painful.”

“Lucky for you, I’m good with my hands,” he joked, prompting her to giggle.

TLC

Philippines native Sheila shared in a confessional that she and David hadn’t been able to have intercourse previously because of the discomfort and “pain” she felt during sex. That said, Sheila explained that the couple had explored other options, including oral sex, to keep each other satisfied.

When Sheila asked David how long he had gone without sex before their relationship, he disclosed that he had been celibate for four years.

“I think it’s different having sex with a Deaf person,” she told the cameras. “David, he’s not loud when we’re having sex. Unlike my other ex who kept on talking nonsense.”

TLC

Later in their hotel room, David asked if Sheila wanted to look through his phone as a sign of reassurance after she claimed she wanted to see the device before they met.

“Jealousy isn’t good for a relationship, but I have nothing to hide,” David acknowledged. “So yeah, I’ll show her my phone.”

As the two browsed each other’s devices, Sheila came across a message thread David had with a female friend from school in which he asked if she had a boyfriend. As Sheila questioned David's motives behind the text, he explained that his male friends had instructed him to find out if she was single.



While Sheila understood his intentions, she confessed in an interview later: “I know I have trust issues because of my past relationship. I want to trust David, but I’m not there yet.”

TLC

Later that night, the couple went on a walk after a day of sightseeing and they had an honest conversation about their past relationships.



When David asked Sheila about her last boyfriend, she revealed that their relationship ended when she found out that he was cheating on her with another woman in Manila. For his part, David shared that his previous girlfriend had also been unfaithful.

The Nebraska native told Sheila that his last relationship had lasted for four years. She then asked if his ex knew how to sign and if it was easier to communicate with her.

Though David admitted to cameras that communication had been easier with his ex because she was also Deaf, he quickly changed his conversation with Sheila, noting that they should focus on the “new life” of their relationship.

“If I tell Sheila about my ex-girlfriend, Sheila will think that I’m still in love with my ex," he said. "Sheila and her jealousy, I’m not sure how to cure this but we have to figure out a way.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.