90 Day: Stakes Rise When David Plans a Proposal for Sheila — but Has to Bond with Her Son First

Sheila worried that David and her "shy"son Jhonreil wouldn't have the opportunity to bond before he headed back to the United States due to their language barrier

By
Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE.
Published on August 20, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Photo:

TLC

On the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, David had big plans for his new life with Sheila that couldn’t begin without her son Jhonreil’s stamp of approval. 

The couple took Sheila’s 12-year-old son on an outing to the beach on Sunday’s episode in order for the two men in her life to get to know each other. 

Despite Sheila's anxieties about David’s abilities to support her financially, the Philippines native emphasized the importance of her partner getting along with Jhonreil.  

In a conversation with cameras, she admitted she worried about whether or not her son would find David “strange” because he is Deaf.

“Jhonreil is very shy,” Sheila told David via sign language interpreter. “Bond with my son so he won’t be shy.”

“It’s important for me to have a relationship with Sheila’s son,” David said in his own confessional. “I want to propose to her on this trip, so I need to prove to her I plan on being a good father.”

TLC

In an effort to make a connection, David reached over Sheila’s lap to challenge Jhonreil to a game of hand slapping and thumb war.

“I was concerned about forming a bond with Jhonreil because [he] is very shy,” David explained. “But when I thought about it, kids, they just like to play around, so the language barrier isn’t a big deal. That’s how I communicated with my father all those years ago.”

He added, “He’s warming up to me and it feels really good.” 

TLC

Once the trio arrived at the beach, David attempted to bring Jhonreil out of shell and playfully splashed water in his direction. With a big smile on his face, the boy splashed back and giggled as David got soaked. 

“When I first met David I was nervous, but I don’t feel that anymore,” Jhonreil said in a solo interview. “I would like to learn sign language so we can talk a little.”

TLC

As the three of them skipped rocked across the water, Sheila admitted she felt relieved by their ability to make a quick connection. 

“David and my son, they are both bonding and even if they not much communicate I saw that they are enjoying each other,” she added. “They feel like a father and son and that makes me happy.”

She continued, “My mother’s death made me realize that I need to make me and Jhonreil’s life better. But I have so many questions, I still need to ask David about our future.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

