90 Day: David Offers to Pay for Home Fixes for an 'Embarrassed,' Grieving Sheila After Her Mother's Fatal Fall

On Sunday's '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days', Sheila wised up to the realities of her and David's financial disparity and admitted she worried he might thinks she was only with him for money

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023 10:34PM EDT
90 Day Fiancee, David and Sheila
Photo:

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple David and Sheila have had to get real about financial situation. 

While communicating via sign language interpreter on Sunday’s episode, the pair discussed how Sheila's mother’s fatal fall had impacted her both both mentally and tangibly.

David attempted to comfort her by saying the traumatic incident would only make her stronger in the years to come. 

But Sheila was more focused on the immediate future — specifically fixing her home, including the treacherous staircase her mother had fallen through. She admitted in an interview separate from David that she worried she could “never afford to make the big repairs,” but she was planning to ask for his help.

90 Day: David Offers to Pay for Home Fixes for an 'Embarrassed,' Grieving Sheila After Her Mother's Fatal Fall

TLC

 When Sheila prompted her interpreter to ask how much money David makes, the Nebraska native noted that he believed his Filipina partner believed he had “a lot of money” — which was not necessarily the case.

“I’m not a rich person,” he explained in a confessional. “But I’m more than happy to help Sheila because I love her.”

90 Day: David Offers to Pay for Home Fixes for an 'Embarrassed,' Grieving Sheila After Her Mother's Fatal Fall

TLC

The pair met up with a contractor who inspected Sheila’s home and estimated the total cost of repairs to be around $100,000 Philippine pesos ($1,725.15 in U.S. currency). 

“I want to help Sheila, but I had no idea it would cost so much,” David admitted to cameras, before suggesting he and Sheila discuss matters privately. “Sheila and I still need to discuss what life looks like for me in terms of finances. We need to talk about the reality of my situation.”

During an outing to a sports bar, the couple discussed the cost of the repairs and David revealed that he couldn’t afford to pay for the entire bill. 

“I am not rich,” he signed. “That’s why I work two jobs, and it’s still hard.”

90 Day: David Offers to Pay for Home Fixes for an 'Embarrassed,' Grieving Sheila After Her Mother's Fatal Fall

TLC

Sheila admitted she was “embarrassed” for asking for his help as he was “already doing so much” to help her during a tough time — though she also noted that she was unemployed and had “no work like he does.”

“I’m a bit embarrassed since it’s too much to ask for,” she added. 

“My situation here in the Philippines is so difficult,” she said in a confessional. “I [had] a job before the pandemic but it’s very hard for me to find work right now. I feel embarrassed, but I don’t have anyone in my family that can help me financially.”

90 Day: David Offers to Pay for Home Fixes for an 'Embarrassed,' Grieving Sheila After Her Mother's Fatal Fall

TLC

Offering a compromise, David asked Sheila if sending her additional funds would allow her to find a job — that way, they could each contribute to repairing the home. 

Sheila shared that she was open to discussing it and told David not to “force it” if he couldn’t afford the cost. When David noted that she seemed upset with the outcome of their conversation, Sheila admitted she was worried that he might think she was “just after his money.”

After he hesitantly shook his head no, Sheila attempted to reassure David. Later, she said in an interview:  “I don't like David thinking that I am into his money [and that]  I'm using him because of money. I'm realizing that David doesn't have the money to support me in general, and I have so many questions about our future.”

She added, ”Seeing my mom die poor, this made me realize that I want a better life for me and my son.”

Despite money being “tight,” David was intent on figuring out a plan and promised he would send Sheila financial support “a little at a time” to help fix the house.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 day fiance
90 Day's Sheila Fears She'll 'Scare' David Away After He Realizes Her 'Poverty'-Stricken Home Is 'Worse Than' He Imagined
90 Day David & Sheila
90 Day's David Is on a Completely Different Page from Sheila the Morning After His 'Banana' Found Her 'Donut'
David, 90 day fiance https://drive.google.com/file/d/15BP41L92BQgODdUtIg5WTvvXel0KjAO-/view
'90 Day' Double Whammy! Sheila Tells Long-Distance Love David Her Home Was Hit by Fire and Typhoon All in 1 Year
90 Day Yohan Sweet-Talks Daniele into Embracing Motherhood Again 22 Years After Having Her Son
90 Day: Daniele's Friends Express Concern Over Her Desire to Start a Family with Yohan
90 Day: Tyray Says It's a 'Mindf---' to Meet the Real Carmella Ã¢ÂÂ but She's Not Who He Loves
'90 Day': Tyray Says It's a 'Mindf---' to Meet the Real Carmella — but She's Not Who He Loves (Exclusive)
Edward Allen Brown
90 Day: 'Big' Ed Says Liz Trained Him to Be a 'Boyfriend' as She Claims He's a Softie Who Draws Her Bubble Baths
90 Day': TJ Stands Up for Kim in Heated Clash as His Brother Says the 'World Revolves Around Her'
'90 Day': TJ Stands Up for Kim in Heated Clash as His Brother Says the 'World Revolves Around Her' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40
Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance
90 Day: Cleo Chafes When Christian Boils Her Autism Down to Getting Easily 'Overwhelmed'
90 Day Fiance: Armando and Kenny
90 Day: Armando's Plans to Move Abroad with Kenny Drive His Mother to Tears
Riley & Violet, 90 day Fiance
90 Day's Riley and Violet Block Each Other After Blowout Fight: 'You Trampled and Insult Me'
90 Day: Kimberly and TJ
90 Day: Kimberly Clashes with TJ's 'Sexist' Culture and Adopts 'Me Against Them' Attitude Toward His Family
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad
90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian
90 Day: Christian Getting 'Crushed' in the Past Made Him Fear Intimacy — but Cleo Doesn't 'Buy It' (Exclusive)
90 Day Brandan
90 Day: Brandan Sinks $60,000 into Building a House for Mary as His Mom Fears He's a Victim of 'Manipulation'
90 Day Fiancee, David and Sheila
90 Day: David Struggles with Culture Shock — and Panic — Meeting Sheila in the Philippines