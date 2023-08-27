90 Day: David Buys a Ring for Sheila but Worries About Popping the Question Days After Her Mother Died

David is gearing up to pop the ultimate question!

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the Nebraskan native ventured to the streets of Cebu, Philippines, in order to find the perfect engagement ring for Sheila.

When David finally found his way to the jewelry store, he admitted that being Deaf on top of the English to Tagalog language barrier was “frustrating,” but he was willing to be patient to find Sheila’s perfect ring.

In a confessional interview, he revealed his plans to whisk Sheila away on a romantic getaway at a fancy resort by the beach.

“If everything works out, I’ll pop the question,” David shared with a smile. “We’ve been through some tough times, but because of that our relationship is stronger. There’s new ways that I’ve fell in love with her, mainly the way she interacts with her family and son.”

He added, “She makes my heart flutter.”



Despite knowing he wanted to be with Sheila “forever,” David admitted he had a few apprehensions about the timing of his proposal. He shared that he wasn’t sure what was going on in her head following the sudden death of her mother just a few days into his visit to the Philippines.

“Maybe right now is not the right time to propose because her mother just passed away and [her son] Jhonreil doesn’t want to move to America. But if I put it off, I don’t know when I’ll get another chance,” he said.



Later in the episode, David and Sheila boarded a shuttle to travel to the romantic resort in Moalboal. Sheila asked him what he was most looking forward to on their trip, to which David replied he was excited to experience “nice food, nice hotel,” going to bars, dancing and “making love a lot.”

“The first time we were trying to have sex didn’t work out,” she told cameras and added with a sly smile. “It was painful, his d--- is too big. It’s an American d---.”

Once they arrived at the resort, Sheila grew excited over the luxurious facilities and shared that it was her first time staying at such a “nice hotel.”



In a confessional interview, David admitted he’d have to “work hard and many hours to pay for this. But after everything she’s been through, she deserves it and I want the perfect spot for this proposal.”

The couple settled in to their accommodations and David suggested they put their phones away and attempt to communicate via American Sign Language.

When Sheila struggles to understand him and sign back to him, David admitted he was frustrated that she hadn’t made more of an effort to learn ASL. When he asked why she put off practicing until now, she admitted she hadn't bothered because they communicated via text primarily.

“Sheila not using sign language has been bothering me,” David acknowledged in a separate interview. “I ignored it because of the passing of her mother, but I really wish that Sheila could use sign language more easily.

He added, “When I try to talk to Sheila through texting, it feels harder to connect on a deeper level in a way she can understand me clearly. If we can’t communicate, it’ll be very hard for us to have a future."

