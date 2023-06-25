90 Day: Cleo Wonders How Boyfriend Christian Will Fare His First Time Dating a Transgender Woman with Autism

In Sunday's episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,' Cleo worries that the differences between them could cause "friction" when they meet in person

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 10:02PM EDT
Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance
Cleo and Christian on "90 Day Fiancé". Photo:

tlc

Although Cleo is excited to spend time with her boyfriend Christian on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she does have some concerns about how he’ll handle dating a transgender woman with autism.

The 32-year-old Italian model, who resides in London, met the 30-year-old on social media a year ago. In Sunday’s episode, Christian was getting ready to travel to England to meet his girlfriend in person for the first time. 

One of Cleo’s major worries was how her boyfriend — the self-described “life of the party" — will fare dating someone with autism. She described Christian as “extroverted and goofy.” In contrast, she said she gets “very easily overstimulated” in social settings.

“Me being autistic, I’m very introverted and kind of worried that this could cause some friction,” she confided in her friend. “I feel [he’s] probably the most extroverted person that I've ever dated. So that kind of scares me a little bit. In my past relationships, there's definitely been times where I felt … like I was a burden, because maybe I was getting too anxious or I would refuse to do things, refuse to go out. And that made things hard.”

“A real concern [is] that maybe Christian isn't necessarily somebody that's going to be happy being in a committed relationship, you know, especially with somebody like me,” she added.

Cleo also has concerns about Christian dating a transgender woman for the first time. She said the two of them have discussed her worries and that he’s reassured her. However, she’s still anxious about things potentially being different between them in person.

“I did bring up that insecurity, and he was kind of very honest about it,” Cleo said. “He said, ‘I'm attracted to you as a person and I don't see how, you know, the fact that you're trans would be a problem for me.’ Obviously, I am worried that once he’s here, like there's maybe certain things about me that you know, maybe like you wouldn't have noticed online. Or you know, maybe [he’ll] be bothered by the things about me that I feel insecure about.”

At a poker game, one of Christian’s friends asked him if Cleo had undergone gender confirmation surgery. He declined to answer, saying he didn’t feel comfortable disclosing it to other people on her behalf.

“So, Cleo and I have discussed our anatomy. And I know everything there is to know about her,” he later explained. “But when my friends and family broach the subject, I just find it extremely uncomfortable to answer it.”

Christian describes himself as “heterosexual AF.” He was previously married to another woman for a short period of time, having eloped during the pandemic. The marriage was annulled later that same year.

“I feel closer to her than any woman I’ve dated in the last few years for sure,” he said of Cleo. “I mean, there’s definitely some differences [between us]. But as far as like, my feelings towards Cleo, it’s strong enough I feel like to overcome, you know, any type of situation like that.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day FiancÃ©: Before the 90 Days
'90 Day': Meisha, Who Found God Vacuuming, Worries About Getting Her Needs Met by 46-Year-Old Virgin Nicola
90 day fiance
Could 90 Day's Carmella Be Real? Tyray Continues to Second-Guess His New Love
Gino and Jasmine, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Gino Is 'Considering' a Prenup While Jasmine Has Sex Toys on the Brain
90 day fiance
90 Day's Violet Won't 'Admit I'm Wrong' as Riley Visits Vietnam with Many Questions — and PI on Speed Dial
90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Widowed Single Mom Amanda Gets Lost in a 'Whirlwind of Emotions' After Meeting TikTok Stripper Razvan
TyRay and Carmella, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day: 'Naughty' Virgin TyRay Is Shocked to Learn 'Thick' Girlfriend Carmella Is Actually a Catfishing Man
Riley and Violet 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day': Riley Tells Violet 'I Love You' with an Obscene Gesture — and She's on a Dating App
David, 90 day fiance https://drive.google.com/file/d/15BP41L92BQgODdUtIg5WTvvXel0KjAO-/view
'90 Day' Double Whammy! Sheila Tells Long-Distance Love David Her Home Was Hit by Fire and Typhoon All in 1 Year
Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jen Tells Rishi She's Done If His Mom Mentions Her Age One More Time: 'Could You Be Kind?'
Gabe, 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' : Gabe's 'Hurt' Mom and Sister Immediately Push for a Prenup When He Reveals Engagement to Isabel
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day' : Jen Is 'Done' with Rishi Even as Her Friends Look for 'Loophole' to Tell His Family They're Engaged
90 Day Fiance Gabe and Isabel
'90 Day' : Gabe Sobs as His Wedding Day Turns Chaotic Thanks to a No-Show Sister and 'Very Angry' Bride Isabel
90 Day: Yohan Yo-Yos from a Forgiving Mood with Daniele's Ex to Combatively Telling Her 'You Won't Shut Up'
'90 Day' : Yohan Yo-Yos from Forgiving Daniele's Ex to Combat Mode as She Says He 'Won't Shut Up'
90 day fiance
'90 Day' : Rishi Is Hellbent on Marrying Jen — Even Though She Doesn't Consider Him Her Fiancé Anymore
Mahmoud and his brother, 90 Day 90 Day Fiancé
'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Considers a Life in America — but His Peacemaker Brother Warns He'll 'Feel out of Place'
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' 's Nicole Throws Down the Gauntlet to Convince Mahmoud to Move to America to Save Their Marriage