90 Day: Cleo Questions If Christian Is Her Match as He Lands in Hot Water for Making Women 'Uncomfortable'

Christian's extroverted nature rubbed Cleo the wrong way on Sunday's episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan
Published on July 16, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance Cleo and Christian
Photo:

tlc

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Cleo and Christian's first date wasn’t the huge success both hoped it would be as Christian’s extroverted nature and insensitivity to Cleo's autism gave her pause.

After spending their first night together at Cleo’s London home, the two had an awkward next morning. “I woke up feeling a little disappointed,” Cleo said. “I was hoping for physical affection.”

As she rubbed estrogen gel on her arm, Cleo — who is transgender — explained to Christian she preferred rubbing it on her skin rather than taking pills because it is easier on the liver. The whole process fascinated and unnerved Christian a bit. But Cleo tried to reassure him that it only takes a few minutes for the gel to absorb and joked, “then you can touch my skin without risking turning into a trans woman.”

90 Day Fiance Cleo and Christian

tlc

After seeing some of London’s sights, including Big Ben, they spent part of the evening sipping whiskey on a boat. Christian toasted to the pair finally getting together for their first date, and they shared “a whiskey kiss,” as Christian called it.

But after Christian asked if they could go someplace “more lively,” things went downhill. The bar Christian chose was loud and packed with people, which he joked resembled a “physical representation” of his mind. Cleo admitted during a confessional moment later the bar wasn’t “very autism friendly” and she felt “a little claustrophobic.”

When Christian told Cleo about his flight to London and how he drunkenly chatted up two 21-year-old women, she criticized him for flirting with them behind her back. Cleo started to worry they weren’t “100 percent compatible.”

“I definitely wouldn't get drunk on a plane, and I certainly wouldn't be chatting up strangers on a plane either,” she said.

Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance

tlc

At the bar, Christian also struck up conversation with a group of young women. The exchange was innocent enough, but Cleo understandably felt overwhelmed. “It’s not about me being shy,” she explained. “I’m autistic, and I wish he would be a little more considerate.”

“I have issues with processing information if more than one person is talking," she explained, adding, "It causes me to shut down. It’s not about me being shy. I’m autistic, and I wish he would be a little more considerate.”

She asked Christian if they could leave, and he quickly agreed. But the entire evening left Cleo wondering if Christian was really right for her.

Cleo said later, “If today's date was an example of how every single date between Christian is going to go, I don't necessarily think that this is the type of relationship I want to be in.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

