90 Day: Cleo and Christian's First Night Together Is Derailed After His 'Mixed Signals' and 'Backpedaling'

Christian and Cleo were on different pages regarding intimacy on the latest installment of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

On Sunday’s episode of the TLC series, Cleo, who is transgender, was anticipating her first kiss with Cleo after he flew to London to meet her for the first time.

“When I meet Christian for the first time, I'm hoping that Christian will want to kiss but I'm not going to kiss him first especially since his backpedaling when it comes to being openly affectionate in public,” she shared. “It’s this leap of faith.”

“I'm just here praying for the best,” she added. “I do feel scared that maybe once he does see me, maybe he will see that he doesn't see me as feminine as he wants me to be and of course, that makes me quite insecure.”

Christian and Cleo on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'. TLC

While Christian admitted he was “really excited” to meet Cleo, he revealed that he was worried about their connection, sharing, “I'm also really nervous, what if I see her and there's just like no chemistry at all? Cleo was the first trans woman that I've dated and it's a lot and I'm a little overwhelmed.”

After he arrived at the airport, the couple embraced, he gave her a kiss and she sweetly responded, “I didn’t think that was going to happen.”

Christian shared in a confessional that he was happy about the kiss but still had reservations about their chemistry.

“My first kiss with Cleo in the airport, it felt good. She's got really nice lips. Any hesitancy or doubt that I had pretty much just melts away,” he said. “She looks beautiful and I definitely felt you know, inflamed.”

He continued, “But I'm pretty overwhelmed. In person, it kind of amplifies everything that's going on. Is this feeling of anxiousness or awkwardness going to stick around or is it going to go away really quickly? You know, I'm hoping for the latter on that one.”

tlc



Cleo was facing her own insecurities as the couple prepared to spend their first night together in her home.

“I felt the same chemistry with Christian that I felt online, but I feel a lot of pressure because Christian has never dated a trans woman before,” she explained. “I do feel that I have to be as womanly as possible. I have to be [at] a certain standard. And of course that makes me feel a little anxious.”

Christian admitted that he was in no rush to be intimate and told Cleo that he was tired from traveling as they got ready for bed while she put on a silk nightgown to impress him which he called “cute.”

“I've been in a lot of different dating situations, from one-night stands to marriages, but I've never been with a trans woman before. This is new for me. I need some time to adjust,” he shared. “I think that it's also really important to kind of build a foundation of like our connection before just diving headfirst into intimacy.”

He also acknowledged that he was “worried about disappointing her," adding, "I don't necessarily know what she's expecting.”

During their first night together, Cleo shared that she has noticed “mixed signals” since meeting Christian.



“Christian said he is totally fine with dating a trans woman and I have to believe that because I am hugely invested in this relationship, but what I worry about [is] his ability to be affectionate and that he might not find me as attractive as he says,” she said. “I do hope I'm just overthinking, but it will be worrying if this doesn't change within a day.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

