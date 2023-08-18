90 Day's Cleo and Christian Learn They Might Be Doomed to Become 'Enemies' in 'Spooky' Reading (Exclusive)

There may be dark times ahead for Christian and Cleo's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the pair decide to visit an astrologer for a couple's reading. Cleo explains that the astrologer "provides a reading based on the natal chart of both people" and determines "how likely two people are to get on" and potential "areas of conflict."

Cleo admits she's already looked into her and Christian's charts, but wants an expert's opinion.

90 Day Cleo. TLC

The astrologer pulls up their charts, which show Pluto opposite from Mars, with Mars being in the 12th house. "So you are really connected to each other on a subconscious level," she explains. "And you don't know why you [are] so pulled towards each other."

She shares that the charts indicate the couple "values communication," but also notes that there are "clashes" between them. She declares Christian may lack tact, sensitivity and empathy at times. Meanwhile, Cleo is the opposite as someone who's "super sensitive."



"[This] can obviously create some friction in the relationship," the astrologer says. "There can be some battles and fights. You may see each other as an enemy at times."

Christian admits he's felt the tension between them at times, citing their recent fight. "I don't want to think of you, you know, as my enemy," he adds to Cleo. "I want to think of you as, like, my partner and my companion ... this is getting a little spooky because it's hitting me a little bit."

90 Day's Cleo and Christian. TLC

Cleo asks the astrologer what the "prognosis" for the relationship is and whether they're a "toxic" couple. "Is this something that looks like it will last or..." she trails off.

The astrologer doesn't beat around the bush or sugarcoat anything.

"I mean, there are some, perhaps lessons or some situations that you have to work on together," she admits. "Maybe it's not going to mean that you will stay together."

90 Day's Cleo and Christian. TLC

Cleo then breaks into tears. She buries her head in her hands, sobbing as Christian looks on pensively.

Chart readings aside, it's clear this TLC couple still has a lot to figure out if they want to make their relationship work.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.