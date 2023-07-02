90 Day: Christian Nearly Cuts Off Family for Disapproving of His Trans Love Cleo — but He Still Pulls Away

On Sunday's episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,' Cleo called Christian's distance "hurtful" as he admitted his family comment "got in my head"

By
Published on July 2, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiancee, Christian and Cleo
Christian and Cleo from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'. Photo:

TLC

Christian walked into his relationship with Cleo confidently, but it seems that’s all changed. 

On Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the American man explained how his family responded to the confession that Cleo is transgender. Not all of his loved ones were supportive — and it’s gotten inside Christian’s head.

He wasn't even in England with his virtual love yet, and already was changing the standards of their connection. After a romantic virtual love story, Christian told Cleo he doesn’t want to kiss in public — even at the airport when they first meet.

The declaration against PDA was news to Cleo, who has long supported Christian's flirty attitude. 

“Initially, one of the things that Christian said to me is that he’s really big on holding hands, kissing,” Cleo told cameras. “However, suddenly he changed his mind and [is saying], 'Maybe we shouldn’t kiss in public or the airport.' That was a little bit hurtful. Of course, I'm gonna think he’s doing it because, ‘Oh, my family freaked out about you being trans, so maybe we should really wait before kissing in public.'"

Cleo admitted she fears Christian won’t be strong enough to “stand up to the haters” for their relationship. 

Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance
Cleo and Christian on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

tlc

It’s all looking very different from what Christian thought. Earlier in the episode, he explained how a few family members were in on the secret — but they blabbed to the most sensitive people in Christian’s life.

“Some were outwardly antagonistic about the whole situation and saying ‘What are you doing? What are you thinking?’” Christian told his friends.

Some of the “nasty comments” he’s received include “she’s pretending to be a woman" and “how I would be affected in public when Cleo and I were out and about.”

Christian continued, “I would have loved for them to all be ‘It’s not a big problem. We’ll like her as long as you like her.' I’d be lying if I said it didn’t get to me a little bit.”

He even told his friends he’s willing to cut his family members out of his life if they reject Cleo. “I’m not stuck with these people. I don’t have to rely on them, or even be associated with them,” he said.

Somewhere along the way, there must have been a shift. With newly inspired nerves from those disapproving family members, Christian boarded a flight to Cleo.

Next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will likely show the pair meeting in person for the first time… and how romantic (or awkward) their first encounter is. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Sisters star Tammy Slaton and her husband Caleb Willingham
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shares Friends' Tributes to Her Late Husband Caleb Willingham
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Reveals She Is 'Still Learning' to Trust Herself After Kody Brown Split
Razvan Gets So 'Scared' of Amanda's Jealousy That He Cries When She Reminds Him of His 'Toxic' Ex-Wife
90 Day: Razvan Gets So 'Scared' of Amanda's Jealousy That He Cries When She Reminds Him of His 'Toxic' Ex-Wife
90 Day Fiancee, David and Sheila
90 Day: David Struggles with Culture Shock — and Panic — Meeting Sheila in the Philippines
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
Christine Brown Shares 'Sweet' Note She Received from a Flight Attendant After Kody Brown Split
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10
Everything to Know About 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11
Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are seen on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Tom Sandoval Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Fox's 'Special Forces': Sources
meisha and nicola
90 Day: Meisha and Nicola Indulge in Godly 'Heavy Petting' but Clash Over 'Control'
90 Day
90 Day's Tyray Grieves 'Dagger to My Heart' News That Carmella Could Be an Escort
90 Day's Riley Thinks Violet Is Cheating and Confronts Her for Making Him an 'Afterthought'
90 Day's Riley Thinks Violet Is Cheating and Confronts Her for Making Him an 'Afterthought'
Shauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday In Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding HerShauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday In Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding Her
Shauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday in Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding Her
90 Day: 'Suffering' Jasmine Calls Prenup Debacle a 'Nightmare' as Her Sister Urges Her to Leave Gino
90 Day: 'Suffering' Jasmine Calls Prenup Debacle a 'Nightmare' as Her Sister Urges Her to Leave Gino
90 Day's Liz Woods 'Applauds' Boyfriend 'Big' Ed Brown for 'Making My Daughter's Birthday Special' with 'Wednesday'-Themed Treats
90 Day's Liz Woods 'Applauds' Boyfriend 'Big' Ed Brown for Making Daughter's 'Wednesday' Birthday Special
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Opens Up About Being Bisexual, Including Her 5-Year Relationship with a Woman