90 Day: Christian Nearly Cuts Off Family for Disapproving of His Trans Love Cleo — but He Still Pulls Away

Christian walked into his relationship with Cleo confidently, but it seems that’s all changed.

On Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the American man explained how his family responded to the confession that Cleo is transgender. Not all of his loved ones were supportive — and it’s gotten inside Christian’s head.

He wasn't even in England with his virtual love yet, and already was changing the standards of their connection. After a romantic virtual love story, Christian told Cleo he doesn’t want to kiss in public — even at the airport when they first meet.

The declaration against PDA was news to Cleo, who has long supported Christian's flirty attitude.

“Initially, one of the things that Christian said to me is that he’s really big on holding hands, kissing,” Cleo told cameras. “However, suddenly he changed his mind and [is saying], 'Maybe we shouldn’t kiss in public or the airport.' That was a little bit hurtful. Of course, I'm gonna think he’s doing it because, ‘Oh, my family freaked out about you being trans, so maybe we should really wait before kissing in public.'"

Cleo admitted she fears Christian won’t be strong enough to “stand up to the haters” for their relationship.

Cleo and Christian on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'. tlc

It’s all looking very different from what Christian thought. Earlier in the episode, he explained how a few family members were in on the secret — but they blabbed to the most sensitive people in Christian’s life.

“Some were outwardly antagonistic about the whole situation and saying ‘What are you doing? What are you thinking?’” Christian told his friends.

Some of the “nasty comments” he’s received include “she’s pretending to be a woman" and “how I would be affected in public when Cleo and I were out and about.”

Christian continued, “I would have loved for them to all be ‘It’s not a big problem. We’ll like her as long as you like her.' I’d be lying if I said it didn’t get to me a little bit.”

He even told his friends he’s willing to cut his family members out of his life if they reject Cleo. “I’m not stuck with these people. I don’t have to rely on them, or even be associated with them,” he said.

Somewhere along the way, there must have been a shift. With newly inspired nerves from those disapproving family members, Christian boarded a flight to Cleo.

Next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will likely show the pair meeting in person for the first time… and how romantic (or awkward) their first encounter is.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

