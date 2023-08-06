'90 Day': Christian's 'Manipulation' Ruins 'Romantic and Passionate' Night 'Making Love' with Cleo

Cleo and Christian had one blissful night together before Christian lost Cleo's trust by lying on camera about their intimacy

By
Published on August 6, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Christian and Cleo’s great night turned sour once cameras got involved on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Sunday night’s episode showed the couple speak about their first night getting physically intimate with each — but their stories didn’t line up. Cleo called their encounter having sex, while Christian told cameras sex wasn’t part of the evening. 

The contradicting accounts led to broken trust for Cleo, who is transgender and saw Christian’s dishonesty as a sign he still harbored insecurities about dating a trans woman.

Before that, though, everything started off well. 

Cleo said in an interview that the evening was a dream: “I would say that our sex was romantic for sure — and passionate. Like, we were making love rather than just having sex.” 

She even opened up to a friend about how the passion she felt online carried over into real life. Cleo said the whole evening gave her “confidence” about where things were heading with Christian, affirming in an interview: “Everything just felt super natural, and it gave me hope that we can be a couple.”

On the other hand, Christian told producers on camera that there was no sex — just “hit a couple bases.” He added that the sexual encounter was “not a home run — we’re working up to that.”

When Cleo found out her and Christian's stories didn't match up, she met her friend in tears. “I feel like I’ve been so deluded,” she said. Calling the situation “extremely confusing,” she admitted, “I feel like I’ve been manipulated.” 

It all came after Christian pumped the breaks on their PDA when his family had a negative response to learning Cleo is transgender. Christian previously told his girlfriend he was an affectionate guy, even in public. But once he met up with Cleo, he was hesitant to show any signs of affection in public. Even in private, he told Cleo he wouldn’t be the one to initiate intimacy. 

The stark contrast from the Christian she'd met online to the man she was now experiencing in reality shook Cleo, calling their future together into question.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

