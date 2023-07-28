90 Day: Christian Getting 'Crushed' in the Past Made Him Fear Intimacy — but Cleo Doesn't 'Buy It' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Cleo is confused that Christian fears real-life rejection because he "has always been very forward and flirtatious" in their conversations online

By
Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on July 28, 2023 09:00AM EDT

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Cleo is confused when Christian tells her why he gets shy when it's time to make the first move

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the couple is getting ready for bed after a casual night in. Cleo, who is transgender, gets real with Christian about why he won't initiate physical affection.

“I think we’re both obviously attracted to each other,” she says, but adds, “I have a feeling that I might be wrong.”

90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian

TLC

Christian assures her that she’s “totally right” about heir mutual attraction, before saying he's happy to move slow and doesn't “mind the fact we’re just hanging out [and] still getting to know each other in person.”

He explains, “I don't want you to think that I’m less attracted to you because I haven't tried to like initiate anything intimate. Typically, I'm kind of the guy who waits for the girl to make the first move.”

90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian

TLC

Cleo says she "never" makes "the first move,” prompting Christian to admit he would “feel like really crushed” if he were to go in for a kiss and be denied. 

“If I was to, like, you know, sort of grabbing your legs or grab your butt and all of a sudden, like, you're like, ‘Yeah, I think we're moving a little too fast,’ it would kind of like set me back a little bit,” he says, before noting that their intimacy is “something we’ll just have to let happen when it happens.”

He adds, “We'll just have to see, I guess.” 

90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian

TLC

Cleo says later in a confessional interview that she doesn’t quite understand Christian’s hesitancy when it comes initiating intimacy and claims that his behavior doesn't line up with their conversations online. 

“One thing that I've known about Christian since the beginning was that affection and PDA are super vital things to him,” she says. “Since the beginning of our, you know, talking to each other Christian has always been very forward and flirtatious. For him to now say that he is somebody who likes to wait for women to make the first move. I don't buy it.”

90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian

TLC

On a previous episode of Before The 90 Days, Cleo admitted she had been receiving "mixed signals" from Christian since meeting him in person as they got ready to spend their first night together. 

“Christian said he is totally fine with dating a trans woman and I have to believe that because I am hugely invested in this relationship, but what I worry about [is] his ability to be affectionate and that he might not find me as attractive as he says,” she said. “I do hope I'm just overthinking, but it will be worrying if this doesn't change within a day.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

