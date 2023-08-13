90 Day: Amanda and Razvan Spend 'Special' First Night Together — Then Fear 'We Don't Fit' After Blowout Fight

Amanda hoped she could put her fears to rest that she'd "feel bad" about sex with a new man just a few months after her husband died — but then Razvan told her he "can't win a contest with" a dead man

Published on August 13, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day: Amanda and Razvan
90 Day: Amanda and Razvan. Photo:

TLC

Amanda and Razvan may have reached a breaking point in their relationship on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

On Sunday’s episode, things were initially looking up for the couple when they enjoyed an intimate evening together. Amanda — a single mom of two who lost her husband, Jason, to cancer just a few months prior — finally felt like it was the “right time” to have sex with Razvan and was happy to feel “closer” to him.

“I feel like waiting just made it more special,” she shared. “I was kind of worried I would feel bad to be with someone else — like, intimately — but I didn't. I felt like it was a good thing.”

Similarly, Razvan remarked that he felt like they were “in a good place” and felt hopeful about their future together. “I’m hoping that we will just keep planning our future,” he said. “Because things are getting more serious with us being intimate, and I hope that she will continue being 100 percent in this relationship and is committed to us.”

90 Day: Amanda and Razvan
90 Day: Amanda and Razvan.

TLC

Soon enough, though, the pair got into yet another disagreement. Razvan was excited because he got approved for his tourist visa — as the Romanian man told Amanda previously, it’s been a “dream” of his to move to the United States since he was a child. With a potential move on the horizon, he wanted to know when she planned on telling her kids about their relationship. But her answer came as a disappointment to him.

“I have no idea when my children will be ready because I haven't spoken with them yet,” Amanda said bluntly. “And it probably will be emotional for them.”

When Razvan insisted on a clearer answer, she became frustrated and felt he was being “pushy” and “not understanding” about the delicate situation.

“I understand now that he has the visa, he wants to know the answers to these questions,” she said in an interview. “But I've never had to figure out the proper way to introduce a new romantic partner to my children. And I feel like with Razvan being so pushy and not being so understanding with that aspect of it, he's making it more difficult for me when it's already an extremely difficult situation to begin with.”

Later in the episode, things took a turn for the worse. Amanda shared that she and Razvan had gotten into a blowout fight that left her wondering if the two of them were even compatible as partners at all. She claimed he got “defensive” when she questioned what he planned to do for work in the U.S.

“I pay all my bills just fine without him, but if he is coming there, I would expect him to have a plan and be able to support himself financially and not just sit back and chase his dreams while I'm supporting him and my kids,” Amanda said. “To me, a man should ... if he cares about his person that he's with, his family, like, he would do anything to contribute and to help out.”

90 Day: Amanda and Razvan
90 Day Amanda.

TLC

From Razvan’s perspective, he felt like Amanda was not being supportive of his goals as an actor and that she was unfairly comparing him to Jason. He expressed hurt and frustration, emphasizing that he “can’t win a contest with” someone who has died.

Amanda admitted that she did say some things that were “hurtful” to Razvan. “I told him, like, I think maybe he's not the type of man I am looking for,” she confessed in an interview. “I'm looking for a man that will put his pride aside and do anything for his family.”

“I just don't think that we go well together,” she continued. “I don't know, did I get into a relationship too quickly? And also, like, does Razvan know how to be with someone who still has open wounds of losing a husband and being a widowed mom?”

Ultimately, Amanda came to the conclusion that perhaps the two of them just “don’t fit,” no matter how badly they wanted to make their relationship work.

“Maybe we both are, like, broken in some ways,” she reflected. “So like, we're looking for something else in the other person. And whether it's truly there or not, maybe we just want to see it.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

