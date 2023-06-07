90 Day's Debbie Says Ex Oussama Is 'Looking for Barry White Time' as He Re-Woos Her with Messages and Poetry

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' star Debbie has given an update on the status of her and Oussama's relationship, following their breakup on the TLC show

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 7, 2023 12:58 PM
Debbie and Oussama 90 Day Fiance
Debbie and Oussama on 90 Day. Photo: TLC (2)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Oussama won't give up on Debbie.

Debbie, 67, has revealed that her much younger ex Oussama, 24, is trying to win her back, after she broke up with him on the show, and has called her repeatedly "looking for Barry White time" (seemingly a reference to the iconic, deep-voiced singer's sensual music).

"He keeps contacting me and he's back to sending me poetry," Debbie told Entertainment Tonight, who also noted that Oussama had “apologized” to her.

"Right now for me, it's friendship. But for Oussama, he's thinking that you know, the future is gonna hold up and he's going to be better. And he's looking for like Barry White time. And it's like, 'Oh, no, no, no, we just have to keep things platonic.'"

DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
Debbie has said Oussama is calling her "looking for Barry White Time". TLC

Debbie was seen by the end of the season abruptly leaving Morocco — and Oussama after he made it increasingly clear he viewed the relationship as his pathway to getting a U.S. visa.

Debbie confirmed to ET that "there's no romance now.”

“There was several chances made over the years and trust and then sincerity and all that collapsed," she added.

90 day fiance Debbie and Oussama
Debbie broke up with Oussama on the show. TLC

Debbie’s update comes after Oussama insisted during the reunion last month that he “doesn’t love her” anymore.

Debbie said she felt Oussama “became a different person” leading up to their breakup — which she couldn’t get over. “That was creepy," she told ET. "But I think he really regrets it. But I can't forget that because it is about honor. And it is about integrity. And it just boom, it crashed."

The 90 Day star shared that leaving her ex's sister — to whom she'd become close — was one of the most difficult parts of the split, but she said she “counted her blessings the crew were there” to support her when her relationship became strained.

Despite her ordeal, Debbie hinted that she hasn’t given up on Oussama and still has hope he’ll change his ways.

"I want to trust Oussama," Debbie said on the tell-all reunion. "I want him to be an honest and better man and learn from this. But he's going to have to, man up, you know, and take responsibility for his actions and be careful with his words. 

“You know, your mouth is a trigger,” she added. “And when when you shoot it off, you hurt people with ugliness and bullying. And that wasn't the Oussama I knew. It was like some strange guy took over."

Debbie and Oussama's season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way can be streamed on Max, and the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is airing Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

