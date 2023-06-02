David has finally found his other half, and he’s going on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to meet her.

The American man met Sheila, a woman who lives in the Philippines, two years ago in a Facebook group for deaf singles.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of the new season, David, 42, — who is the first deaf star on the 90 Day franchise — explains what he was looking for in a conversation with cameras.

“I’ve lived in Omaha on my own for a long time now. I want to start a family and have a wife,” he says in American Sign Language. “I was open to dating a hearing, deaf or hard of hearing person. I was putting myself out there consistently and getting a lot of ‘no’s.’ It hurt my feelings because I wanted to be in a relationship.”

TLC

The social media connection felt like fate. “I have a girlfriend whose name is Sheila, and she’s beautiful. She’s 31 and lives in Cebu, Philippines. When I first saw Sheila’s picture, it got my heart beating.”

Sheila was born hearing, but began using hearing aids after she had “problems with her ears” at age six, according to David. The couple speaks mostly via text, as Sheila is still learning ASL — and David can’t read lips or speak.

“Sheila is better than any other woman I’ve dated because Sheila is a sweet person,” David says. “She is the perfect match to me. I’ll love Sheila forever.”

He’s one step closer to having the family he’s always dreamed of, too, as Sheila has a 12-year-old son. “I will have a new family with Sheila in the future,” David says.

Though Sheila may be David’s biggest love so far, she’s not his first. He’s six years out from a brutal heartbreak.

“Six years ago I fell in love with a deaf woman,” he says. “I felt so much better not being alone. But we broke up because she cheated on me. It broke my heart."

Now that Sheila is in the picture, David sees the silver lining. “I’m happy because I never gave up,” he shares.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sheila and David are just one of the new couples that will be featured on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. New episodes air Sundays, starting June 4, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.













