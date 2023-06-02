'Before the 90 Days' Star David Praises 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Sheila for Being 'Better Than Any' Woman He's Dated (Exclusive)

David is the first deaf man on the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise, and for two years, he's communicated mainly through text with hearing-impaired Sheila, who is still learning American Sign Language

By
Published on June 2, 2023 09:30 AM

David has finally found his other half, and he’s going on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to meet her. 

The American man met Sheila, a woman who lives in the Philippines, two years ago in a Facebook group for deaf singles.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of the new season, David, 42, — who is the first deaf star on the 90 Day franchise — explains what he was looking for in a conversation with cameras. 

“I’ve lived in Omaha on my own for a long time now. I want to start a family and have a wife,” he says in American Sign Language. “I was open to dating a hearing, deaf or hard of hearing person. I was putting myself out there consistently and getting a lot of ‘no’s.’ It hurt my feelings because I wanted to be in a relationship.”

David and Sheila

TLC

The social media connection felt like fate. “I have a girlfriend whose name is Sheila, and she’s beautiful. She’s 31 and lives in Cebu, Philippines. When I first saw Sheila’s picture, it got my heart beating.”

Sheila was born hearing, but began using hearing aids after she had “problems with her ears” at age six, according to David. The couple speaks mostly via text, as Sheila is still learning ASL — and David can’t read lips or speak.

“Sheila is better than any other woman I’ve dated because Sheila is a sweet person,” David says. “She is the perfect match to me. I’ll love Sheila forever.”

He’s one step closer to having the family he’s always dreamed of, too, as Sheila has a 12-year-old son. “I will have a new family with Sheila in the future,” David says. 

Though Sheila may be David’s biggest love so far, she’s not his first. He’s six years out from a brutal heartbreak.

“Six years ago I fell in love with a deaf woman,” he says. “I felt so much better not being alone. But we broke up because she cheated on me. It broke my heart."

Now that Sheila is in the picture, David sees the silver lining. “I’m happy because I never gave up,” he shares. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sheila and David are just one of the new couples that will be featured on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. New episodes air Sundays, starting June 4, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. 







Related Articles
Sean Blakemore
'General Hospital' Alum Sean Blakemore on Having to 'Fight' for Opportunity: Hollywood Can 'Lock You in a Box' (Exclusive)
Outdaughtered
'OutDaughtered': Adam Is a 'Drill Sergeant' to Blayke and the Quints as Danielle Grows Her Business (Exclusive)
SEX and THE CITY ROLLOUT, Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner Says Seeing a Real Gay Bar on 'Sex and the City' 'Felt So Radical' at the Time
SEX AND THE CITY Rollout, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Believes Sex and the City 'Made Being Single Cool': 'It Made You Feel Empowered'
Jill Duggar Dillard
Jill Duggar Says She's 'Done with Secrets' as She Reveals She's Releasing New Memoir 'Counting the Cost'
exclusive behind the scenes photos from the FUBAR premiere day and press day, courtesy of star Travis Van Winkle
'FUBAR' Star Travis Van Winkle Shares His Premiere Day Photo Diary, Schwarzenegger and All (Exclusive)
Vanessa from The Ultimatum Queer Love and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Why Cast's Attack on Vanessa Was 'Important' (Exclusive)
Rollout Sex and the City Anniversary
Issa Rae Says This 'Sex and the City Storyline' Made Her Realize 'I Have a Story to Tell Too'
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures
Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Hears 'Blood-Curdling' Disembodied Screams at Lake Mead
Neil Patrick Harris attends CLEAR CONNECTS: A Day of Families Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. Clear partnered with United Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy to make this day of family reunions happen at Met Life Stadium on May 06, 2021.
Neil Patrick Harris Is 'Looking Forward' to Turning 50 Next Month: 'Chapter Two' (Exclusive)
Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"; Steven Weber, "Indebted"
Eric McCormack and Steven Weber Reveal Past TV Firings: 'It Just Wasn't Working'
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Is Still Seeing Timothée Chalamet, but 'It's Not Serious' (Source)
Married at First Sight, Kirsten Needs Closure From Shaq After His Emotional Decision Day
MAFS's Kirsten Needs 'Closure' from Shaq After Emotional Decision Day: 'Why The Hell Are You Crying?' (Exclusive)
Scott Disick
Scott Disick Is 'Feeling a Sense of Peace' in His 40s, Knows the Kardashians Will 'Always' Consider Him Family
Shauna Rae
Shauna Rae on Whether Her Dwarfism Affects Her Life Expectancy — and Why Her Size Makes It Hard to Like Hugs