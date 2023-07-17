90 Day: 'Clairvoyant' Kimberly Met Fiancé Tejaswi 'In a Dream' After He 'Manifested' Her

TJ's Hindu beliefs led him to Kimberly when he meditated on her photo — but his desire for her to become a housewife and his family's derision prove challenging for their love

By
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Published on July 17, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Kimberly and TJ in "90 Day". Photo:

TLC

Love happens in all sorts of mysterious ways.

On Monday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kimberly — who describes herself as “clairvoyant” — explained how she initially met her Indian fiancé Tejaswi (who goes by TJ) in a “dream.”

“One day I just, I had a dream. And that dream helped me find my fiancé,” the 33-year-old American began. “We were in the desert riding dune buggies and I could just tell how happy I was. We were moving fast and having fun just feeling free. It felt like a metaphor for the life that I was going to have with this person.”

90 Day Fiancé: 'Clairvoyant' Kimberly Met Fiancé Tejaswi 'In a Dream' After He 'Manifested' Her.
Kimberly reading Tarot cards on "90 Day".

TLC

However, Kimberly added that she never saw her future fiancé’s face in the dream. So, she said she talked to her “spirit guides” about how to proceed. Soon after that, 33-year-old TJ, who lives in Jaipur, India, reached out to her on social media. 

TJ also had a similar spiritual experience when it came to meeting his now-fiancée. The voice actor, who’s Hindu, said he knew Kimberly was “my destiny” as soon as he saw her on social media. This led him to “manifest” their connection.

“Manifesting is a real part of Hinduism. You start thinking about something, and trying to make it really existing in your mind,” he explained. “So I just took a screenshot of Kimberly’s profile picture and started meditation that she should text me.”

The very next day, Kimberly texted TJ. “That was so powerful,” he reflected. “We connected instantly and formed a bond which I’ve never felt with anyone else.”

Shortly after the two of them connected, they began a long-distance relationship. Six months later, TJ proposed to Kimberly over text. She felt that didn’t count as a “real” proposal — so she decided to finally go meet her love in person.

Luckily, their chemistry translated in real life. "The biggest thing that stuck out to me when I finally met TJ was how safe I felt around him," Kimberly reflected. "Just like in the dream where I’d first met him."

Kimberly studied in India under a student visa for a year. About two months after they met in person, TJ proposed again. This time, Kimberly accepted. Now, she’s preparing to move to India to marry him and start their life together. However, the couple faces some potential challenges when it comes to their different lifestyles, families and beliefs.

90 Day Fiancé: 'Clairvoyant' Kimberly Met Fiancé Tejaswi 'In a Dream' After He 'Manifested' Her.
TJ videochatting Kimberly on "90 Day".

TLC

TJ shared that his Indian family is very "traditional." Although his parents have accepted his relationship with Kimberly, he admitted that it would be “easier” if he was marrying another Indian woman instead. He also revealed that his family expects Kimberly to take on the traditional role of a housewife — but he hasn’t filled his fiancée in on that part just yet.

“All things can be talked [about] later on,” he shrugged. Right now, he added, the priority was just for the two of them to get married first.

Later in the episode, the couple video chatted and clashed over wedding planning details. Kimberly explained that TJ’s family has been planning a traditional three-day Indian wedding, but that she hasn’t been kept in the loop so far — which makes her "very nervous."

“I haven’t been very involved in this wedding,” she said. “I told TJ that I would like to be more involved, but he just keeps telling me to trust him.” 

TJ dismissed her concerns and told her not to worry about details like color schemes. “Don’t be bothered about that,” he told her. “Don’t lose your temper.”

Time will tell if these two can make their love work. “I’m not gonna lie,” Kimberly admitted, “I’m very scared about all this.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

