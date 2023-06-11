90 Day: Amanda Isn’t Ready to Break Widow Sex Seal with Razman as She Warns 'Don't Put Your Tongue in My Mouth'

Amanda, whose husband died earlier in the year, is finally with her Romanian love Razman, but she froze when it came to exploring their "physical connection"

By
Published on June 11, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance
Photo:

TLC

Amanda is taking her new relationship with Razvan at her own pace on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

The recent widow flew across the world to meet her TikTok love in Romania, but in person, everything is different. It seems the reality of a physical relationship with someone other than her husband, who died earlier in the year, hits Amanda as she clams up at Razvan’s touch. 

Sunday’s episode followed Amanda’s long flights to Romania, and their eventual meet up. Though the pair had a passionate hug, Amanda’s silence was the biggest tell of her discomfort.

She also wasn’t up for smooching at the airport, much to Razvan’s surprise. As he pulled her aside to kiss her, she pulled away once he got a little too passionate. 

90 Day Fiance

TLC

“Don’t put your tongue in my mouth,” she said as the pair left the airport. Razvan responded with a laugh.  

Amanda told cameras what was really going on in her head. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long, but I’m realizing it’s gonna take me a little bit to feel more comfortable to be with him,” she said. “Like, have that physical connection with him. I just hope Razvan is patient with me, and understands that I need to take things slowly.”

Things didn’t get any easier once they made their way to Razvan’s home. He decorated their shared bed with rose petals, though sex was clearly not on Amanda’s mind. 

“Razvan and I, 100 percent, will not have sex tonight because I do also feel guilty for even being in a relationship with Razvan because of [my late husband] Jason,” she said. “I think I’ll get over it over time, but that guilt is still there.” 

In frustration, or maybe discomfort of the new surroundings, Amanda also questioned why her boyfriend didn’t make any space for her on the bathroom counter. Razvan saw through Amanda’s line of questioning and shared his perspective with cameras. 

“It’s the first day that we see each other. It’s the first night that she will spend with other man than her husband,” he said. “I need to be patient with her a little bit.”

As bedtime neared, with no intimacy on the agenda, Razvan stripped to only his briefs and asked Amanda for some cuddle time. She abided — and it seems things did get heated once cameras left.

A preview for next week’s episode shows Razvan acknowledging a hickey on his neck that Amanda apparently left the night before. 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

