6-Year-Old Fatally Shot by 9-Year-Old in Florida, Say Police

“There is no indication of criminal violence being related to this incident,” said a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office official

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE.
Published on August 16, 2023 11:37AM EDT
A 6-year-old was shot dead by a 9-year-old in Jacksonville, Florida, said police. Photo:

News4JAX The Local Station/YouTube

A 6-year-old was fatally shot in the head by a 9-year-old inside a Jacksonville, Fla., home and an investigation is ongoing, authorities said. 

During a press conference, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko said that police were dispatched after being notified that a person was shot in the 5500 block of Shady Pine Street South Monday afternoon. 

Upon arrival at the home, police found a 6-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead as a result of the injury, said Stronko. 

According to police, the 9-year-old was able to obtain a firearm and fired a single shot, striking the 6-year-old.  No further details were offered about how the 9-year-old got the weapon. 

Stronko added that the two juveniles were in the care of an adult, who was later interviewed by authorities following the shooting. 

“There is no indication of criminal violence being related to this incident,” said Stronko. “There are no outstanding suspects related to this incident, either.”

Due to Marsy’s law, the relationship between the two children and their relationship with the adult were not shared by authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is looking into the shooting. 

PEOPLE reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for additional comment. 

The incident in Jacksonville follows other recent reported fatal shootings involving children and firearms. In June, per authorities, a 2-year-old in Ohio was allegedly playing with a firearm and accidentally shot and killed his mother, who was also eight months pregnant. No charges have been filed in that case at the time of the report.  

Earlier this month, authorities in Alaska said that two juveniles were playing with toy guns during a Nerf gunfight when one of them fatally shot the other with a rifle. Authorities added that an adult was in the residence at the time of the shooting but no charges would be filed.

According to research by the Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit gun violence prevention organization, there have been 240 accidental shootings by children in 2023 in the United States, resulting in 88 deaths and 140 injuries.

