8-Year-Old Boy Surprised with Target Shopping Spree After Being Pranked at the Store

A community in Connecticut is rallying around an 8-year-old who was the victim of a cruel prank while shopping at Target last weekend.

Gabe Lyles and his dad, TJ, were shopping at the store in Southington on Saturday when three men approached and said they were with MrBeast — and told them that they had been chosen to participate in one of the YouTuber’s famous challenges.

“They said they wanted to do a fill-a-cart challenge where we would be blindfolded, within 30 seconds whatever we could put within the cart they would pay for,” TJ told CBS Hartford affiliate WFSB-TV.

The father said his son told him that they had selected them for the promotion because Gabe was hearing impaired.

But shortly after the Lyles began playing the game, TJ heard the men running away.

In a Facebook post, TJ recalled the heartbreaking moment when Gabe learned the challenge was just a prank — and said that it left his son in tears.

“All three men video taped this with their phones,” TJ wrote. “I do not know what type of sick individual targets kids with special needs … I understand as an adult I should have known better but honestly I did not think someone would be as disgusting to stoop that low, truly I hope these three can live with themselves knowing they ruined a kids day and left him in tears.”

WFSB/ Eyewitness News 3

After posting his story on social media, the Town of Southington Commission for Persons with Disabilities gave Gabe a $200 gift card. Then, Target — where the staff “could not have been nicer” — matched the gift, TJ said.

On Sunday, Gabe and TJ returned to the store, and the boy got his shopping spree after all, where he purchased Nerf water guns and water balloons, he said.



“It made me feel heartwarming and happy,” Gabe told WFSB.

