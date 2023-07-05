Human Interest 8-Year-Old Boy Surprised with Target Shopping Spree After Being Pranked at the Store A group of men who claimed a connection to YouTuber MrBeast told Gabe Lyles and his dad TJ that they had been chosen to play a challenge By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 01:01PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: WFSB/ Eyewitness News 3 A community in Connecticut is rallying around an 8-year-old who was the victim of a cruel prank while shopping at Target last weekend. Gabe Lyles and his dad, TJ, were shopping at the store in Southington on Saturday when three men approached and said they were with MrBeast — and told them that they had been chosen to participate in one of the YouTuber’s famous challenges. “They said they wanted to do a fill-a-cart challenge where we would be blindfolded, within 30 seconds whatever we could put within the cart they would pay for,” TJ told CBS Hartford affiliate WFSB-TV. The father said his son told him that they had selected them for the promotion because Gabe was hearing impaired. YouTube Star MrBeast Helps 1,000 Blind People See Again by Paying for Their Cataract Surgeries But shortly after the Lyles began playing the game, TJ heard the men running away. In a Facebook post, TJ recalled the heartbreaking moment when Gabe learned the challenge was just a prank — and said that it left his son in tears. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “All three men video taped this with their phones,” TJ wrote. “I do not know what type of sick individual targets kids with special needs … I understand as an adult I should have known better but honestly I did not think someone would be as disgusting to stoop that low, truly I hope these three can live with themselves knowing they ruined a kids day and left him in tears.” WFSB/ Eyewitness News 3 After posting his story on social media, the Town of Southington Commission for Persons with Disabilities gave Gabe a $200 gift card. Then, Target — where the staff “could not have been nicer” — matched the gift, TJ said. Seniors Pull Off Epic Prank by Sneaking into Head of School’s Home (with Help) for Surprise Sleepover On Sunday, Gabe and TJ returned to the store, and the boy got his shopping spree after all, where he purchased Nerf water guns and water balloons, he said.“It made me feel heartwarming and happy,” Gabe told WFSB.