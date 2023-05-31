8-Year-Old Sheltie Dog Reunites with Owner After Being Lost in Mountains for 5 Weeks

8-year-old Riley traveled over four miles and 4,000 feet in altitude before being found by a hiker

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 31, 2023 07:56 AM
Dog missing for over 5 weeks found alive on remote mountain
Photo:

fox31 denver

An 8-year-old Sheltie named Riley has finally returned home after going missing for five weeks and walking four miles and nearly 4,000 feet above his home in Summit County, Colorado. 

The dog's adventure started when he wandered away from his home after a significant snowfall blanketed the five-foot fence in his backyard, on April 8.

“We got a lot of snow that day, sure enough, I walked to the far south side of our property and we didn’t have a fence — it was 100% covered in snow,” Riley’s owner Mike Krugman told KDVR. “I’m assuming he walked over the fence and kept walking.”

RELATED: California Hero Dog Who Located 62 Lost Pets for Free Has Medical Bills Covered by His Community

After searching for Riley, Krugman alerted Summit Lost Pet Rescue but weeks went by without any good news or updates. Then, after a month on the lam, Riley was discovered by Zachary Hackett, during a hike on May 14.

“I heard the smallest little yip and at first I was startled ‘cause you don’t know what is behind you,” Hackett told KDVR. “Then I said 'wait a minute, that’s a dog. There shouldn’t be dogs up here.' ”

Hackett cautiously approached Riley so as not to startle him and found the dog could no longer walk. So he scooped him up and carried the dog four miles down a mountain, where he cared for him overnight — something he recalled as being “touch and go” — before taking him to an ER vet. There, Riley received the care he needed and stayed on an IV for three days.  

“That little yip, I’ll never forget it. That was him saying help me,” Hackett told KDVR.

The rescue was even more fortunate because Hackett only found Riley after he had accidentally veered off from his original hiking route. “I wasn’t supposed to be in that area,” Hackett told the outlet, “it was random.” 

RELATED: Snoopy Look-alike Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle Is Winning the Hearts of the Internet

Snow covered Mt. Sneffels and autumn aspens in Colorado
Snow covered mountains in Colorado.

Getty Images

Krugman told KDVR that he couldn’t believe it when he received word that Riley had been found alive on the mountain.

“He traveled 4 miles and up,” Krugman said in disbelief. “We live at 8,200 feet and he was found at 12,000 feet.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“He was around 24 pounds before he went missing and when I weighed him at the vet he was 12.6,” Krugman added. “He lost at least half his weight.”

“I don’t understand how he lived,” Krugman continued about Riley, who belonged to his late wife, who passed away in January. “Someone had to be looking out for him, maybe it was my wife.”

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck: 'You Were as Special as It Gets'
An 11-year-old Maltese mix dog saving his younger doggie brother from a Coyote attack
10-Lb. Senior Dog with 3 Teeth Saves Canine Brother from Coyote Attack: 'Our Little Hero'
Rare White Bison
'Fairly Rare' White Bison Birth at Wyoming State Park Is a 1 in 10 Million Occurrence
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Visits Lake Tahoe Nearly 5 Months After Snowplow Accident: 'Home'
Woman Goes Into Labor While Attending Music Festival electrioc daisy carnival in Las Vegas.
Woman Goes Into Labor Weeks Early During DJ Set — and Gives Daughter Music Festival-Inspired Name!
Yes that is Woof, he is on Cannon Mountain and yes that is one of the 48 2022 from New Hampshire
Pug Named Woof Summits 48 of New Hampshire’s Mountains — to Get a ‘Really Nice Lunch’ at the Top
2 Horses Die from Injuries at Churchill Downs, Marking 12 Fatalities Total at the Kentucky Derby
2 Horses Die from Injuries at Churchill Downs, Marking 12 Fatalities Total at Kentucky Racetrack
Â judge ruling that aÂ Colorado student canât wear a sash with Mexican and US flag at graduation
Colo. Student Can’t Wear Sash with Mexican and U.S. Flag at High School Graduation, Judge Rules
Leap Ahead Daycare
Utah Toddler Hit in the Head by a Stray Bullet While Playing Outside at Daycare
Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Candace Parker Honors Gianna Bryant with Jersey Tribute — and Vanessa Bryant Loves It
America's Vetdogs photos https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204680766072525
Veteran Shares How Canine Related to George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Changed His Life in 8 Weeks
orangutan meets baby at zoo
Curious Orangutan at Louisville Zoo Asks to Look at Visitor's Newborn Baby
Emmie Sperandeo
Influencer, 27, Hospitalized After Horse Falls on Top of Her at Ranch: 'She's Got a Long Road Ahead'
pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite
Pregnant Dog Survives Rattlesnake Bite and Gives Birth to 7 Puppies Moments After Her Rescue
Dog gets diploma
Service Dog Receives His Own College Diploma at Owner's Graduation —Watch the Cute Clip!
Adoptable dogs named after Taylor Swift songs
Rescue Saves 24 Dogs and Names Pups After Taylor Swift to Celebrate Singer's N.Y.C. Shows