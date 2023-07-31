8-Year-Old Hospitalized After ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Cougar Attack During Washington State Camping Trip

A family camping trip turned into a nightmare when an 8-year-old child was attacked by a cougar in Washington’s Olympic National Park on Saturday evening, according to officials.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, the child and their mother were camping in the Heart O’ the Hills area at Lake Angeles when the cougar attacked.

“The cougar casually abandoned its attack after being yelled and screamed at by the child’s mother,” the Olympic National Park said, per the release. “Park personnel quickly responded and once the child’s medical condition was assessed and stabilized, the family was escorted back to the trailhead by park personnel."

Officials were notified of the incident at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the boy was hospitalized only for evaluation.

“Due to the extreme nature of this incident, we are closing the Lake Angeles area and several trails in the vicinity,” Olympic National Park Wildlife Biologist Tom Kay said, per the release. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Lake Angeles Trail, Heather Park Trail, Switchback Trail, and the entire Klahhane Ridge Trail are closed until further notice.”

Park officials and wildlife experts skilled at tracking cougars were dispatched “to the cougar’s last known point at Lake Angeles,” the park said in the release, adding that the animal “will be euthanized and removed from the park for a necropsy" if captured and killed.

The park noted that “cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are extraordinarily rare.”

"If you meet a cougar, it is important to not run because it could trigger the cougar’s attack instinct," the park service explained. "People should group together, appear as large as possible, keep eyes on the animal, make lots of noise and shout loudly."

Olympic National Park Entry Sign. Getty

