8 Injured After Boat Crashes into Home at Lake of the Ozarks

A drunk boater allegedly crashed his boat off land, striking a private residence and ejecting all 8 passengers from the vessel at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night, authorities said.

“Troopers responded to a serious injury crash last night at the 1.5 mile mark of the main channel,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted on Sunday. “The boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers.”

Five passengers and the driver were seriously injured. Two other passengers were moderately injured. None of the boaters – four men and four women ranging in age from 21 to 51 – were using safety devices while cruising through the central Missouri reservoir, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s boat incident report. The out-of-state boaters – from California, Illinois, Michigan and Mississippi – were all transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The driver, Adam J. Ramirez, who is in his mid-40s and from Huntington Beach, Calif., was arrested on two charges related to boating while intoxicated but was released for medical treatment, according to his arrest report.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The boat flipped over after hitting the home, the highway patrol said on Twitter, and authorities are currently trying to recreate the crash using a drone. Speeding was a factor in the accident, ABC 17 reported. The investigation into what exactly happened will continue when Ramirez is released from the hospital, according to the outlet. Two people were sleeping in the house when the boat hit but were uninjured.

“There was a big loud noise, we didn’t know what it was,” Ethan Leigh, who lives next door to the home that was hit, told ABC 17. “There was just like a flood of ambulances and fire trucks and we saw a bunch of water patrol coming from each direction.”

Authorities have shared multiple photos of the crash. The highway patrol said the one-story brick waterfront home “sustained extensive damage,” with a dilapidated front porch, crumbling bricks torn away to the base and an opened roof, according to the photos. Wooden steps once attached to the porch lay in the front yard, leading to nowhere.



Authorities have asked that people stay away from the crash site.

“The boat has been loaded onto a trailer and towed away,” the MSHP said on Sunday. The boat showed damage to the sides and grass was stuck in the engine.

“This crash has garnered a lot of attention, with many people venturing onto the property to look at the damage,” the MSHP tweeted. “Please remember this is a private residence and we ask that you avoid trespassing onto their property.”

The MSHP didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional information.

