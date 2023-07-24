8 Injured After Boat Crashes Into Missouri House in Suspected Drunk Boating Accident

The driver, 46-year-old Adam Ramirez, was arrested for boating while intoxicated

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer, Senior Crime Writer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 24, 2023 01:10PM EDT
8 Injured After Boat Crashes into Home at Lake of the Ozarks
Boat crashes into home. Photo:

Missouri State Highway Patrol/Twitter

A drunk boater allegedly crashed his boat off land, striking a private residence and ejecting all 8 passengers from the vessel at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night, authorities said. 

“Troopers responded to a serious injury crash last night at the 1.5 mile mark of the main channel,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted on Sunday. “The boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers.”

Five passengers and the driver were seriously injured. Two other passengers were moderately injured. None of the boaters – four men and four women ranging in age from 21 to 51 – were using safety devices while cruising through the central Missouri reservoir, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s boat incident report. The out-of-state boaters – from California, Illinois, Michigan and Mississippi – were all transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The driver, Adam J. Ramirez, who is in his mid-40s and from Huntington Beach, Calif., was arrested on two charges related to boating while intoxicated but was released for medical treatment, according to his arrest report.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for  PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The boat flipped over after hitting the home, the highway patrol said on Twitter, and authorities are currently trying to recreate the crash using a drone. Speeding was a factor in the accident, ABC 17 reported. The investigation into what exactly happened will continue when Ramirez is released from the hospital, according to the outlet. Two people were sleeping in the house when the boat hit but were uninjured.

“There was a big loud noise, we didn’t know what it was,” Ethan Leigh, who lives next door to the home that was hit, told ABC 17. “There was just like a flood of ambulances and fire trucks and we saw a bunch of water patrol coming from each direction.”

Authorities have shared multiple photos of the crash. The highway patrol said the one-story brick waterfront home “sustained extensive damage,” with a dilapidated front porch, crumbling bricks torn away to the base and an opened roof, according to the photos. Wooden steps once attached to the porch lay in the front yard, leading to nowhere. 

Authorities have asked that people stay away from the crash site. 

“The boat has been loaded onto a trailer and towed away,” the MSHP said on Sunday. The boat showed damage to the sides and grass was stuck in the engine.

“This crash has garnered a lot of attention, with many people venturing onto the property to look at the damage,” the MSHP tweeted. “Please remember this is a private residence and we ask that you avoid trespassing onto their property.”

The MSHP didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional information.

Related Articles
N.Y.: Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann
Rex Heuermann's Sister-In-Law 'Stunned' As Family Copes With Suspected Long Island Serial Killer's Arrest
Mom and 3 Children Dead, Including 10 Month Old Baby, in Oklahoma Murder-Suicide
Oklahoma Mom and 3 Children, Including a 10-Month-Old Baby, Dead in Murder-Suicide: Police
Pregnant Woman Killed, 4 Injured in Texas ShootingÂ 
21-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed, 4 Injured in Texas Shooting: Police
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Carlee Russell's Boyfriend Asks People to 'Stop Bullying Her' amid Abduction Claims
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20.
‘Help Me!’: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Texas Uses Sign to Get Rescued in California
17 year old Darisha Bailey Vath was run over and killed
Girl, 17, Who Wanted to Become Veterinarian Is Fatally Struck by Car — and Police Say It Was Intentional
rhonda jewell
Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Baby Is Found Dead Inside 133-Degree Car
gilgo beach serial killings
Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Owned a Timeshare in Las Vegas, Where Police Are Looking at Unsolved Murders
Asa Ellerup and her daughter Victoria Heuermann cross the road on Monday. They are the wife and daughter of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann. Asa Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann walk through a Best Buy parking lot on Tuesday.
Family of Gilgo Beach Suspect Staying in Hotel as They Endure 'Devastating Time in Their Lives'
New Jersey School Bus Monitor Charged After Death of 6-Year-Old Girl Who Choked on Wheelchair Harness
New Jersey School Bus Monitor Charged After Death of 6-Year-Old Girl Who Choked on Wheelchair Harness
Mark Himebaugh seen in family photos at age 10.
'People Magazine Investigates': What Happened to Mark Himebaugh, N.J. Boy Who Vanished in 1991?
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Tweeted Multiple Times Within 40 Minutes of Calling 911
Police Investigator works in the backyard of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann's home at 105 1st St. in Massapequa Park
Gilgo Beach Investigators Reportedly Believe Killings Occurred Inside Suspect Rex Heuermann’s Home
gilgo beach serial killings
Police Reveal How Rex Heuermann Reacted to Being Arrested in Gilgo Beach Murders Case
Anonymous Tip Leads to 27 Bodies Found by Mexico/ U.S. Border
Bodies of 27 People, Many Hacked to Pieces, Found Near U.S.-Mexico Border After Anonymous Tip
Rex Heuermann, Donald Trump
The Trump Organization Once Hired Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann as Architect