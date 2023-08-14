8 Educators from Conn. School Give Birth in 1 Year: 'Our Poor Principal,' Says New Mom

Eight teachers and staff members at one Connecticut elementary school were pregnant within the last year — and now they’re all headed back to the classroom.

The women at Long Hill Elementary School in Shelton delivered their babies — six girls and two boys — over the course of last year, with a new arrival coming roughly every month from last September through February and again in May, according to ABC affiliate WTNH-TV.

Seven of the eight educators shared a hallway, and half of them were first-time moms, the news station reported.

For kindergarten teacher and new mom Amanda Dempsey, even her co-teacher was pregnant.

"The emails kept coming, like baby No. 1, baby No. 2," Dempsey told ABC News. "The big thing that everyone was saying, and probably continues to say, is, 'There must be something in the water.'”

Despite having over 13% of her 60 staff members pregnant at the same time, principal Andrea D'Aiuto welcomed the happy news — eight times over, she said.

"Many of them told me in person, individually,” D’Aiuto told ABC News. “We often joked that they told me one at a time instead of several at the same time as to not overwhelm me.”

She added, "We are a true family at LHS, so with each pregnancy announcement we were equally excited to welcome these babies to our school family."

Teacher Bridget Dinateli told WTNH-TV that she and the other women welcomed D’Aiuto's support.

“Our poor principal was amazing through it all!” she said.

Last week, before they all headed back to school to greet new children in their classrooms, the women took time to catch up and meet one another’s kids, gathering at a local park for the ultimate play date.

"Everyone talks about 'it takes a village,' and there's not always a village there that's just built in — but in our case, it is sort of a built-in village," Dempsey told ABC News. "It's nice to be able to throw ideas around or just talk about the hard things, like being sleep-deprived, and the exciting things, the milestones and all that."

