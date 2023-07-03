7-Year-Old Saved from Drowning by 2 Young Boys, 12 and 8, in Michigan: ‘They’re My Heroes'

Two young boys are being rewarded after saving a young boy from drowning in a swimming pool

Published on July 3, 2023 09:23AM EDT
Two kids rewarded by police for saving a drowning kid
From left, Weston, Noah and Griffin. Photo:

Genesee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The quick thinking of two children saved a young boy from drowning in Michigan last month — and now, law enforcement is saluting the heroes.

At an apartment complex in Fenton, Mich., two young boys, 12-year-old Noah and 8-year-old Weston, saw a young boy fall into the pool and quickly sink the the bottom. Once they realized what was happening, the boys jumped into the pool to save the 7-year-old.

After they pulled him from the water, the 7-year-old's mother performed CPR until paramedics arrived, ABC 12 reports. He was transported to the hospital where he made a full recovery.

During a Facebook Live video, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office introduced the public to the young boy who was saved, named Griffin, and the two boys who pulled him from the water.

"Griffin had a little problem in the swimming pool," Griffin's grandfather said during the video. "And these two young men right here saved him, got him from the bottom of the pool and brought him to the side of the pool. They're my heroes."

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave the boys high fives and then recognized the paramedics, ambulance personnels, dispatchers and officers who helped during the situation as well.

Swanson then gave each boy a packet of books and $100 for a shopping spree.

