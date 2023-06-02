7 Inmates Escape From Missouri Jail, 1 Still on the Run and Considered 'Armed and Dangerous'

Authorities are still searching for Mario Che-Tiul, 34, after he and six others escaped the Barry County Jail in Missouri

By Nicole Acosta
Published on June 2, 2023 04:47 PM
Mario Che-Tiul
Mario Che-Tiul. Photo:

Barry County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Six of seven inmates who escaped a Missouri jail Thursday night have been captured, while one remains on the lam as of late Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post, officials with the Barry County Sheriff’s Office said they were still searching for prisoner, Mario Che-Tiul, 34, after he and several others escaped the Barry County Jail in Cassville.

The seven inmates made their escape around 11:15 p.m. after allegedly holding two correctional officers in chokeholds and rendering them unconscious, Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd told KOLR. The officers were then shackled to the floor of a cell, and the prisoners escaped.

About 15 minutes after the escape, deputies said they were able to capture three inmates, who have not been identified, according to KOLR and KY3. Three others, identified by authorities as Derson Pelep, Rolondo Saldivar and Axel Agans, were taken into custody early Friday morning, the outlets report.

Meanwhile, Che-Tiul remains missing. He was reportedly booked into the jail last December on molestation and incest charges, according to WALB. The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that Che-Tiul should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to WALB, the Missouri Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service are assisting the Barry County Sheriff's Office in their search.

Law enforcement has asked anyone who sees Che-Tiul to not approach him, and instead call 911.

