7-Eleven Steps Up Slurpee Day by Giving Out 3 Free Slurpees This Year — How to Get Them

7-Eleven Day is always celebrated with a free Slurpee on July 11 (duh!) but this year there are three different opportunities to score free frozen drinks

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
Published on June 29, 2023 02:06PM EDT
7-Eleven slurpee day
7-Eleven celebrates Slurpee Day 2023 with three free drinks. Photo:

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is making it easy to chill out this July.

The chain's annual 7-Eleven Day (on 7/11, of course) is always celebrated with one free Slurpee — but this year, customers have three different opportunities to snag a giveaway.

All those who come to 7-Eleven, Stripes or Speedway stores on July 11 can grab a free small Slurpee, as per the usual 7-Eleven Day promo. But the deals don’t stop there.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who can’t wait until mid-July can get an additional free small Slurpee from July 1 to July 10. Plus, on July 8, customers who order delivery through the 7Now Delivery site can get another free small Slurpee. 

No need to worry if you are not a rewards member, you can download the app and sign up for a free membership and still snag the free drink that day.

A sign outside a 7-Eleven store in seen in Glendale, California, July 11, 2022. - At least four robbery-shootings in the early morning hours of July 11, 2022 took place at southern California 7-Eleven stores, leaving two people dead and others injured, according to police. Authorities say the shootings appear to be related. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
7-Eleven is giving out three free Slurpees this July. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Slurpee flavors include classics like cherry, Coca-Cola, blue raspberry, peach perfect and pina colada. The chain also offers twists on bottled beverages like Brisk blood orange, Vitamin Water xxx and MTN DEW citrus.

Plus, there are several new, limited-time additions to the drink menu: summertime citrus, Sprite lymonade legacy, hibiscus lemonade and Fanta zero sugar dragon fruit.

Popeyes is giving out free chicken sandwiches in July
Popeyes is giving out free chicken sandwiches in July.

Courtesy of Popeye's

Other fast food spots are handing out deals in early July. Popeyes is celebrating July 4th and National Fried Chicken Day (July 6) with a buy-one-get-one deal. From June 29 through July 9, customers can buy any chicken sandwich combo and get any a la carte chicken sandwich for free.

The promo is online only — so it's available on Popeyes.com or the app. The offer will also be available on DoorDash starting July 3 through July 9, while supplies last. It's limited to one free sandwich per order, but nothing is stopping you from cashing in once a day for a week straight.

