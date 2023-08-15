60 People Found in Single Home Seeking Refuge from Maui Wildfires Now 'Reunited with Their Families'

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said during a press conference that many of the individuals had been "unaccounted for"

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 05:23PM EDT
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
An aerial image showing destroyed homes and buildings in Lahaina. Photo:

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Although there are many in Hawaii who remain unaccounted for following the devastating Maui wildfires, dozens of people were found sheltering together in the same home.

With the official death toll from the Maui wildfires at 99 people as of Monday, authorities said in a press conference that the number will rise in the coming days. However, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen shared a bit of good news during his remarks.

"We discovered yesterday that there was a family that was housing 60 people at a home on the west side, and many of those folks were unaccounted for, and they’ve now been reunited with their families," Bissen said.

The private home likely did not have power, internet or phone service, authorities said.

According to Reuters, about 1,130 people have been listed as “not located” on a crowd-sourced database that has been circulating on social media.

More than 2,500 calls to the American Red Cross have been placed by people hoping to be reunited with family members or friends, with about 800 of those resolved, per the outlet.

One survivor who gave his first-hand account of the conditions when the fires broke out, told PEOPLE that "there was no opportunity to give a warning."

"It was faster than anyone could have pushed a warning button, it was windy and then the fire started and it went fast," said Parasail owner Dave Vogt. "It was hot, just like a torch, and the wind was so strong and swirling and the glow kept getting bigger and bigger."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Added charter boat business owner Keao Shaw, “there was black smoke everywhere."

"The fire was everywhere. It was up in the hills, it was down in the buildings, and [it was in] all the houses. It's all the way down to the beach," he said. "People were running for their lives."  

Hawaii Army National Guard SAR soldiers search the remains of burnt out homes in the aftermath of wildfires that destroyed most of the historic town, August 10, 2023 in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii.

Andrew Jackson/Us Air/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden reaffirmed the federal government’s support as those on the island continue to search for residents and identify those who perished in the fire.

“Every asset, every asset they need will be there for them,” Biden said, according to ABC News. “And we will be there in Maui as long as it takes.”

He added, "Imagine being a mom or dad wondering where your child is. Imagine being a husband or wife, a mother, a father. It's really tough stuff.”

The president and first lady will travel to Maui at some point, but Biden said he doesn’t “want to get in the way.”

"But I want to go, make sure we got everything they need,” he continued. “I want to be sure we don't disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts."

Related Articles
: Matthew McConaughey and Son Levi Announce Family Is Funding Emergency Plane to Bring Support to Maui
Matthew McConaughey and Son Levi Announce Family Is Funding Emergency Plane to Bring Support to Maui
Dog Who Survived Gunshot Finds Home
Rescue German Shepherd Who Survived Gunshot Wound to the Head Finds a New Home in Kentucky
Evelyn and Amelia Isailovic
Sisters, 11 and 13, Found Dead Alongside Man in Suspected Murder-Suicide: 'Deeply Missed, Always Remembered'
3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Utah Lake, Being Struck by Propelle
Boy, 3, Dies After Falling from Boat and Being Struck by Propeller: 'We Are Devastated,' Says Family
District Dogs Rhode Island Avenue Washington DC Dogs died after flooding
Multiple Pets Dead After Flash Flooding Hits Washington, D.C. Dog Daycare
Ian Barnes Maui Fire Hero
After Losing Home, Maui First Responder Is Hoping to Find Missing Victims in the Ocean (Exclusive)
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green Confirms 99 Dead in Maui Wildfires: 'Tragedy Beyond Tragedy'
Sheryl Ferguson
California Judge Allegedly Texts Staff: 'I Just Shot My Wife. I Won't Be in Tomorrow,' Prosecutors Say
U.S. Coast Guard Finds 4 Divers Missing Near Cape Fear
4 Missing Divers Found Floating Less Than 50 Miles from Cape Fear, N.C., Coast Guard Says
Rattlesnake in toilet
Large Hissing Snake Pulled from Toilet in Arizona Home — See the Shocking Footage!
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton and Family Spotted Vacationing in Maui After Deadly Wildfires Kill 96
Central Park lemonade stand raising money to help friend in Hawaii
8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Hawaii
How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate
Amare Geda was an Uber Driver shot and killed in Seattle
Woman Accused of Killing Rideshare Driver Who Was 'His Family's Rock,' Used Victim's Car to Run Errands
Saria Hildabrand
Soldier Posted Pleading Facebook Messages About Missing Wife. Now He's the Murder Suspect