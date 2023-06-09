6-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots 1-Year-Old Sibling Twice After Finding Gun; Child Survives

“Another senseless, preventable, horrible incident,” Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters after the incident

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 10:22 AM
6-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots 1-Year-Old Sibling Twice After Finding Gun
6-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots 1-Year-Old Sibling.


A 6-year-old boy found an unsecured gun at home and shot his 1-year-old sibling twice, according to Detroit police.

The baby, who was jumping in a bouncy chair at the time of the shooting, was shot in the cheek and shoulder, Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters after the Wednesday evening incident.

The child is currently in stable condition, Fitzgerald added.

According to police, the children’s mother was down the street at a neighbor’s house and the father was in the backyard with an uncle and additional children working on a fence. 

“Here we are again. Once again, another senseless, preventable, horrible incident,” Fitzgerald said during a press conference. “We are very very fortunate the child is still with us.”

The semi-automatic gun was unsecured and unregistered and while no one has been arrested, the mother and father of the children are cooperating with the investigation, police said. 

Fitzgerald said investigators are on the scene, getting a search warrant and collecting evidence to present to the Wayne County prosecutor.

“We are here far too often talking about securing your weapons,” Fitgerald said. 

“There are gun locks, there are gun safes, there is the highest shelf you can find in your house. Put the gun up as high as you possibly can,” he said.

Detroit police didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

In April, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed several commonsense gun violence prevention bills that require universal background checks for all firearm purchases and safe storage requirements for gun owners.

“Every gun death is preventable, yet so many Michiganders, including me, have lost people they love to the senseless tragedy of gun violence,” Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said in a press release in April. 

“Today, we are taking action on commonsense reforms supported by a majority of Michiganders. Universal background checks and safe storage laws will save lives and help keep families and kids safe at home, in the streets, at school, and at work,” he said.

Related Articles
Akira Ross
A Woman, 24, Was Fatally Shot at a Texas Gas Station. Her Family Believes It Was Because She Was Gay
Qualin Campbell
Wife Who Called 911 to Report Husband in Danger Slams Police, Says Cops Didn't Respond Until He Was Dead
10yr-missing-girl-060823
Girl, 10, Who Survived Night Alone in Wash. Wilderness Says She Was Determined to 'Find My Dad'
French police personnel maintain a secure cordon in Annecy, south-eastern France on June 8, 2023, following a mass stabbing in the French Alpine town.
4 Children, 2 Adults Stabbed in Attack at French Playground: 'Absolute Cowardice,' Says President
Myrlie Evers-Williams reflects in the living room of her former home, now the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument, May 22, 2023. Her husband Medgar Evers, another civil rights activist, was assassinated at their home June 12, 1963
Myrlie Evers Reflects on Husband's Assassination 60 Years Later: ‘I Would've Taken Those Bullets' (Exclusive)
Rebecca Bliefnick in 2022
'Family Feud' Contestant Killed Estranged Wife Days After Becoming Enraged by Man's Car in Driveway
Murder victim Jordin Castillo
Ariz. Man Allegedly 'Harassed and Stalked' Ex. Now He's Accused of Breaking into Home, Killing Her
Qualin Campbell
Wife Called 911 After Husband Texted that He Was Being Held Hostage. An Hour Later, He Was Found Dead
crime scene
Teen Allegedly Tried to Hire Someone on RentAHitman.com to Kill 7-Year-Old — But Website Is a Parody
Girl, 10, Found Alive After Getting Ã¢ÂÂSuddenly SeparatedÃ¢ÂÂ from Family in Wash. Mountains -- and Spending Night Alone
'Resourceful' Girl, 10, Survives Night Alone in Wash. Wilderness After Being ‘Suddenly Separated’ from Family
Several people were injured in a shooting outside of the Altria Theatre after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony in Richmond
Father, 36, and Son, 18, Shot and Killed Walking Out of Boy's High School Graduation in Virginia
SUSAN LOUISE LORINCZ
Fla. Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor After Complaining About Her Kids Playing Outside Charged
Police respond to fatal shooting at funeral of 10-year-old girl
2 Shot, 1 Killed at Maryland Funeral of 10-Year-Old Gun Violence Victim
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- "Mrs. Doubt Hire" Episode 813 -- Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley -- (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Grayson Chrisley Admits He's Become 'Bitter' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Prison: 'No Way Around It'
10yo Boy Leads Michigan State Police on Car Chase
Video Shows 10-Year-Old Michigan Boy Lead Cops on Chase in Mom's SUV: 'Thankfully, Nobody Was Injured'
Nicole Christine (Hughes)
N.H. Dad Killed Girlfriend, 1-Year-Old Daughter Before Fatally Stabbing Himself in Double Murder-Suicide