6-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots 1-Year-Old Sibling Twice After Finding Gun; Child Survives



A 6-year-old boy found an unsecured gun at home and shot his 1-year-old sibling twice, according to Detroit police.

The baby, who was jumping in a bouncy chair at the time of the shooting, was shot in the cheek and shoulder, Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters after the Wednesday evening incident.

The child is currently in stable condition, Fitzgerald added.

According to police, the children’s mother was down the street at a neighbor’s house and the father was in the backyard with an uncle and additional children working on a fence.

“Here we are again. Once again, another senseless, preventable, horrible incident,” Fitzgerald said during a press conference. “We are very very fortunate the child is still with us.”

The semi-automatic gun was unsecured and unregistered and while no one has been arrested, the mother and father of the children are cooperating with the investigation, police said.



Fitzgerald said investigators are on the scene, getting a search warrant and collecting evidence to present to the Wayne County prosecutor.

“We are here far too often talking about securing your weapons,” Fitgerald said.

“There are gun locks, there are gun safes, there is the highest shelf you can find in your house. Put the gun up as high as you possibly can,” he said.

Detroit police didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

In April, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed several commonsense gun violence prevention bills that require universal background checks for all firearm purchases and safe storage requirements for gun owners.

“Every gun death is preventable, yet so many Michiganders, including me, have lost people they love to the senseless tragedy of gun violence,” Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said in a press release in April.

“Today, we are taking action on commonsense reforms supported by a majority of Michiganders. Universal background checks and safe storage laws will save lives and help keep families and kids safe at home, in the streets, at school, and at work,” he said.

