6-Year-Old Miami Girl Escapes Would-Be Abductor By Biting His Arm, Police Say

A six-year-old girl in Miami escaped her attempted kidnapper by biting his arm on Thursday, according to police.

Ah’Lyric told WSVN 7 on Monday that she was playing with her siblings in the courtyard of their apartment complex in Miami when they noticed a white SUV parked outside.

After her siblings went inside for water, a man “grabbed me, picked me up, and started running with me and I bit him and then he slapped me and threw me to the floor and started running to his car," Ah’Lyric said. She was waiting outside on the stairs while her siblings were inside.

Ah'Lric told police "she was suddenly grabbed by the arm … and pulled toward the rear of the stairs," according to the arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News on Tuesday. "The victim began to fight back and pulled away from the defendant. The defendant then picked up the victim and began to carry her away."

“The victim bit the defendant on the arm causing him to drop her. The defendant slapped the victim and ran away towards the front of the apartment complex," the affidavit continued. "The victim ran around the building towards the front to tell her aunt what had just occurred.”

“A white Hispanic male grabbed her by the arm, picked her up against her will, and attempted to flee the scene with her," Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva told WSVN 7. “Fortunate enough, that 6-year-old brave little girl fought for her life she even bit the subject forcing him to drop her and let her go."

Leonardo Venegas, 32, was later identified as the attempted kidnapper and arrested on Saturday for kidnapping and child abuse causing no great bodily harm, according to Miami-Dad jail records obtained by NBC 6.

Police located Venegas after running the license plate number of a Range Rover that was seen pulling up to the victim’s apartment complex in surveillance footage, according to NBC 6.

Venegas reportedly told detectives that he identified himself as the individual in the surveillance footage, claiming that he was house-hunting, according to WSVN 7. However, there were no “For Sale” signs in the apartment complex since it falls under Housing and Urban Development (HUD) housing.

“Many kids don’t know how to defend themselves, so I’m actually happy she was able to defend herself," Ah'Lyric's mother, Teshia McGill, told WSVN 7.

However, she added, “I’m about to move because no telling what if... If [the suspect] does get out, what if he tries to come back?”



"This is a case that has us extremely worried, concerned, something that's not very common. Luckily we were able to apprehend this individual," Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz told NBC 6.

"If you're going to be playing outside, which is a wonderful thing, please, try to play in groups, try to have an adult present, some sort of supervision, know where your children or if you're a guardian, know where they are at," Cruz advised.

"Just protect your kids and look over them, keep a close eye on them, cause anything can happen in the blink of an eye,” McGill told NBC 6.

