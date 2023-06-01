6-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Strap She Was Playing with While Riding in Truck 'Severed Her Feet'

Aubrey Scaletta was in emergency surgery for six hours "to repair her amputated feet," according to the Virginia State Police Association

By
Published on June 1, 2023 11:14 AM
Aubrey Scaletta
Aubrey Scaletta. Photo:

Go Fund Me

A 6-year-old girl remains hospitalized in Virginia after her feet were severed in a "tragic accident" earlier this month, according to loved ones.

Aubrey Scaletta “was playing with a ratchet strap” while riding in a pickup truck on May 17 when the incident occurred, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police Association (VSPA).

As she did so, one end of the strap flew out the window and got wrapped around the drive shaft. "Aubrey was almost pulled out of the window and the tightening strap severed her feet," the VSPA said.

The injured girl was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery for six hours “to repair her amputated feet.”

“The injuries are horrible and painful for all involved,” the VSPA said. “This is going to be a long process requiring long-term medical treatment and rehabilitation.”

Aubrey is now in the pediatric unit and "will likely be in the hospital for a while," according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support her family.

“Aubrey is our little miracle,” mom Lauren Scaletta wrote in an update on Wednesday. “She has proven to be the strongest one of us during all her trials the past two weeks. She is going to do amazing things and this will be a bump in her road that made her tougher.”

Aubrey Scaletta
Aubrey Scaletta.

Go Fund Me

Aubrey will undergo about 10 to 15 surgeries in the next few months, according to her family’s GoFundMe page. She was taken off a ventilator a week after her accident and as of Wednesday, has started trying to eat small bites of solid food.

The 6-year-old is also expected to undergo surgery on her legs for skin grafts next month.

As for her feet, the VSPA told local NBC affiliate WSLS that they “seem to be receiving good blood flow after being reattached.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though the Scaletta family is looking at “a very long, winding road” to recovery, the little girl "has already gotten a fan club here at the hospital with her dancing and smiles,” Lauren wrote on May 22.

More than $57,000 has been raised as of Thursday to help pay for the medical expenses incurred by the Scalettas following their daughter’s accident.

Additionally, the VSPA has started an emergency relief fund to support Aubrey and her family.

Lauren and her husband Daniel are thankful for the "outpouring of love and support" their family has received, saying it's "proven to be a great medicine."

"Aubrey is one tough cookie and we are following her lead as best we can," she wrote on the fundraising page. "My princess monster is such a warrior."

Related Articles
85-Year-Old Man Saves Sleeping Dad and 4 Children from New Jersey House Fire
2 Good Samaritans Save Sleeping Dad and 4 Children from N.J. House Fire
Security Guard saves choking baby
Hero Security Guards Relive Moment They Saved Choking Baby in Beverly Hills: ‘Divine Intervention’
Two killed in small plane crash in Orleans County credit WIVBTV
Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Patients Dies After Hand-Built Plane Crashes
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
5 People Remain Unaccounted for After Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing — See Video
Whitman Marine reservist reunited with lost ring thanks to good Samaritan, police officer
Mass. Marine Reservist Reunited with Special Boot-Camp Ring After Losing it Playing Basketball
Rehan Staton
Maryland Man Who Was a Sanitation Worker Before Getting Accepted into Harvard Law School Earns Degree
Jonathan Nguyen, who drowned in a California
Recent College Grad, 21, Found Dead After Diving into Calif. River While Hiking with Friends
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Missouri Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Found Dead in Arkansas, Brother Says
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Arby's fast food
Mom Who Died in Arby's Freezer 'Beat Her Hands Bloody Trying to Escape': Lawsuit
Vivian Eagle and Cade Thompson Prom
Teens Who Became Friends After Sharing Same Bone Cancer Diagnosis Go to Prom Together: 'Perfect Night'
Scenic winter morning aerial photo of Newburgh, NY from the Hudson River looking west
New Jersey Man Dead, Another in 'Critical Condition' After 2 Jet Skis Collide on Hudson River
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Vanished Before ER Shift, Told Fiancée He’d See Her 'Later' on Morning He Disappeared
Ronnie Peale Jr.
Man, 35, Falls Overboard Ship on His 'First Cruise,' Fiancée Says amid Search for Missing Passenger
12 sets of twins graduate Illinois High School
12 Sets of Twins and 1 Set of Triplets Graduate from Illinois High School