'Sweet' 6-Year-Old Boy Dies a Month After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Dad’s Hand

Loved ones wrote that Grayson Boggs "went to be" with his father, who died after they were struck by lightning in May

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 16, 2023 03:11PM EDT
Grayson Boggs, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
Photo: GoFundMe

A young boy has died a month after he and his dad were struck by lightning in Valley Mills, Texas.

On Friday, loved ones shared the sad news that six-year-old Grayson Boggs "went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05 a.m. today."

"Please pray for the family at this time," read a message on a GoFundMe page. "Fly high, sweet boy."

On May 15, Grayson was walking down the driveway with father Matthew Boggs, 34, when "lightning came out of the sky without warning," according to the GoFundMe page.

Grayson was holding his father's hand when they were struck, according to both the fundraiser and an obituary for Matthew.

Matthew and Grayson "were not responsive" by the time first responders arrived at the scene, according to a statement from Bosque County Sheriff's Trace Hendricks Office Facebook page. Grayson was found "unresponsive, but breathing" and was transported to a local hospital, while Matthew was pronounced dead.

Angela Boggs, Matthew's mother, previously told CBS affiliate KWTX that in their final moment together, Matthew told his son, "I love you, buddy."

"He just got done telling Grayson," she said. "That's when the lightning came down."

Grayson received treatment at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, Angela Boggs, the boy’s grandmother, previously told CBS affiliate KWTX-TV.

The organizer of the fundraising page, cousin Stephanie Burris, also shared that Grayson had multiple seizures after the incident and was placed on the ventilator to help him breathe. An MRI found damage to Grayson's frontal lobe and optic nerve.

In an update on Thursday, family members shared that Grayson had been taken off the ventilator and was breathing on his own, although doctors told the family it was still unlikely the boy would survive.

“It’s up to God what happens from here on. We’re still hopeful,” the boy's grandmother told KWTV-TX. "If he goes, we hope he passes peacefully."

As of Friday afternoon, more than $83,000 has been raised on behalf of the family.

