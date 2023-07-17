6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 — And Authorities Are Still Searching for the Killer 30 Years Later

More than thirty years after six people were shot in a string of killings along the I-70 corridor, the person responsible for the murders is still at large.

"To this day, we can't figure out why someone would go on this shooting rampage and just kill people for no apparent reason," Det. Kelly Rhodes with the St. Charles Police Department in Missouri previously told PEOPLE. "I can only describe it as evil."

The killings — which is the focus of People Magazine Investigates: The I-70 Killer, premiering tonight at 9/8c on ID — began on April 8, 1992, when the "I-70 Killer," as he's been coined, killed his first victim, 26-year-old Robin Fuldauer. Fuldauer was the only employee working at a Payless ShoeSource store in Indianapolis when she was shot execution-style in the back of the head.

More execution-style shootings followed. Three days after Fuldauer’s killing, Patricia Smith, 23, and Patricia Magers, 32, were killed while working at the La Bride d'Elegance bridal shop in Wichita, Kan.

Michael McCown, 40, was killed next — inside Sylvia's Ceramic Supply in Terre Haute, Ind., on April 27. The trail of terror continued when Nancy Kitzmiller, 24, who was working alone at a Boot Village shoe store in St. Charles, was found dead on May 3. Four days later, Sarah Blessing, 37, who was working in the Store of Many Colors holistic shop in Raytown, Mo., was fatally shot next.

The victims, five women and one man, were killed with an Erma Werke Model ET22 pistol. All the victims were working in small businesses along I-70.

Although money was taken from the registers, investigators don’t believe robbery was the motive.

"I don't think money was the primary motive — it's more of an intent to kill," retired Indianapolis homicide detective Mike Crooke previously told PEOPLE.



Apart from the one male victim whom police believe was mistaken for a woman, investigators believe the serial killer was specifically targeting women. Each was in their mid-20s to mid-30s with long brown hair.

Police in Kansas, Indiana and Missouri quickly realized they had a serial killer on their hands. But, the case quickly went cold. Although detectives were able to put together a facial composite of the suspect and link the homicides through ballistics, the investigation kept hitting a wall.

Now, with new detectives on the case, they are hopeful that the case will one day be solved.

"This is a case that St. Charles city has never given up on," Rhodes said.

Anyone with information about the slayings is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 1-800-800-3510. Police are offering a $25,000 reward.

People Magazine Investigates: The I-70 Killer, airs tonight at 9/8c on ID and streams on Max.

